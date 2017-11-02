Breaking News
Mark Biderman Retires from Great Elm Capital Corp. Board

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) today announced that Mark C. Biderman retired from GECC’s board of directors.  Mr. Biderman will remain a Senior Advisor to GECC.

Mark Biderman received his B.S.E. from Princeton University in 1967, his M.B.A. from Harvard University in 1969 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder. Among the highlights of his 40-year career, Mark began the Financial Institutions Group at Oppenheimer & Co, was named to the ”Institutional Investor” All American Research Team from 1973 to 1985 and has served on the board of directors of eight public energy and finance companies.  Mark is a Treasurer and serves on the Board of Governors of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and serves on the Advisory Council of the Program in Judaic Studies of Princeton University. He was First Team Bank Analyst from 1974 to 1976.

“Our team is honored to call Mark both a mentor and a friend,” said Peter A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer of GECC. “Mark’s keen insight, experience and leadership abilities have been tremendous assets to Great Elm Capital Corp. and we are thrilled that he will continue to provide guidance as a Senior Advisor.  We thank him again for his service to us and our stockholders.”  

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC focuses on special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Meaghan K. Mahoney
Senior Vice President
+1 (617) 375-3006
[email protected]

