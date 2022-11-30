Agfa HealthCare announced Mark Burgess as President North America Agfa HealthCare, effective October 2022. New appointment joins recently reinvigorated roster of leadership at both global and regional levels.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agfa HealthCare announced Mark Burgess as President North America Agfa HealthCare, effective October 2022. Burgess is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Mark Burgess comes to Agfa HealthCare to lead our focus on building and delivering long-term strategic benefits to the North American healthcare provider clients we serve. He understands the value of working side-by-side with health systems to help them meet their goal to deliver quality patient care,” said Nathalie McCaughley, President, Agfa HealthCare. “He and his teams in the U.S. and Canada will expand the company’s reach in providing guidance to new and existing clients in implementing and adopting the Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform, to allocate resources effectively, control the total cost of care, and enhance patient-and-provider relationships and satisfaction.”

With extensive experience in healthcare information technology, Burgess joined Agfa HealthCare from NextGen HealthCare, where he was Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Markets. He has also held leadership positions at Cerner (now Oracle Cerner) and Allscripts and, throughout his career, managed sales, consulting, product management and corporate strategy.

“I am very excited to be joining the Agfa HealthCare team as we approach the tipping point of Enterprise Imaging adoption,” said Mark Burgess. “I believe that Agfa’s unique vision of guiding health systems to improve accessibility and integration of medical imaging will improve their efficiency, collaboration and clinical outcomes across disciplines and geographies. Our platform technology keeps clinicians focused on what matters most: diagnosis and treatment of patients.”

About Agfa HealthCare

Agfa HealthCare is transforming the role of medical imaging into a high-impact, data-driven enterprise-wide information flow – supporting health professionals across the globe with secure and scalable imaging data management. The company’s mission is to provide the solutions and guiding experience to help clients improve productivity, manage resource allocation, and mitigate complexity and redundant technologies while providing clinical confidence with readily available patient-centric information.

The company’s preeminent product, the Enterprise Imaging Platform, creates an Imaging Health Record™ or IHR, to align with and fulfill a health system’s EHR/digital transformation strategy. The IHR provides an unobstructed flow of patient imaging information to help care providers achieve their clinical, operational, and business strategies.

Agfa HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group which is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium, and traded on Euronext Brussels (AGFB).

