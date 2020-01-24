Mark Coronna Hosts ‘The Practical CMO’ Radio Show on the Funnel Radio Channel

The Funnel Media Group Announces a New Program on Their Live Weekly Internet Radio Lineup – The Practical CMO, Sponsored by Chief Outsiders

The Funnel Media Group Announces a New Program on Their Live Weekly Internet Radio Lineup – The Practical CMO, Sponsored by Chief Outsiders

Lynden, WA, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Funnel Radio Channel, a live-streaming internet radio station, announced new programming for business-to-business listeners called The Practical CMO. The Practical CMO is one of 15 programs on the Funnel Radio Channel, which offers weekly live programming on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with podcast replays available anytime.

Susan Finch, Vice President of Operations for Funnel Media Group and senior producer on the channel said, “Mark Coronna is a Partner and CMO with Chief Outsiders, an organization of 70-plus outsourced CMO consultants. These are the CMOs who lead other CMOs to successful outcomes. We look forward to new CMO thought-leadership programs on the Funnel Radio Channel, as Mark brings years of CMO experience to his listeners.

The show host, Mark Coronna said, “I’m looking forward to bringing practical guidance around timely topics to the audience. I’ve realized as a Marketing and Sales executive how much of a need there is for strong guidance on topics like horizon growth, revenue pipeline management and conversion from a funnel model to a more efficient and effective pipeline, building compelling value propositions, and a host of other “Big M” marketing topics. That’s what we’ll be discussing with other industry experts.”

Art Saxby, CEO of Chief Outsiders said, “We’re thrilled that Mark is hosting this important program. His extensive experience helping companies find new and sustainable ways to grow will bring tremendous value to his audience of business leaders.”

About the Practical CMO

The live program can be heard on the fourth Thursday of each month at 12 noon PST time through this Listen Live link. Podcast replays are available here.

The goal of The Practical CMO is to provide listeners with relevant, timely content on issues and opportunities related to marketing and sales performance. Tune in for up-to-date discussions on programs like account-based management, new hiring and retention practices, and programs to drive improved revenue performance. The program addresses techniques like ideal customer profiles and the power they bring to improve customer acquisition, effective digital programs, and ways to get the highest return from marketing and sales investments and programs.

About the Host, Mark Coronna

Mark Coronna is an Area Managing Partner & CMO for Chief Outsiders. Mark is a globally experienced executive with a track record of helping businesses diversify, grow, and adopt innovative, cost-effective, high-return marketing strategies. With his experience as a marketing, sales, and operations executive, Mark helps transform go-to-market programs. His passion is to help leadership teams accelerate revenues and profits. Coronna has authored over 35 articles and four eBooks on topics such as building compelling value propositions, account-based marketing, and improving lead generation and qualification using an Intelligent Sales Pipeline™ (https://contact.chiefoutsiders.com/improving-lead-gen-ebook).

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with 65 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

About the Funnel Radio Channel

Funnel Radio produces live-streaming internet radio programs and follow-on podcasts. Each program reaches listeners during a live broadcast, in their offices, cars, while exercising, or on vacation. Podcast replays are available for each show. Some shows on the channel include: Revenue Rebels, Inside Inside Sales, Sales Pipeline Radio, Revenue Optimization Radio, Asher Sales Sense, Market Dominance Guys, and WVU Marketing Communications. Interested program hosts are encouraged to contact producer James Obermayer at (360) 933-1259 or [email protected] Funnel Radio is a division of the Funnel Media GroupTM, LLC.

Attachment

funnel-radio

CONTACT: Sue Campanale Sales Lead Management Association (360) 933-1259 [email protected]