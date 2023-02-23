Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS® Associa Desert Resort Management

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Cares, the charitable affiliate of Associa and community management industry’s leading charitable organization, is pleased to announce that Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS® has joined its board of directors. The mission of Associa Cares is to help families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

Dodge joined Associa in 2010 and has served as president for the company’s Desert Resort Management (DRM) branch in Palm Springs, Calif., since 2012. He brings more than 13 years’ community association leadership experience to the Associa Cares board. He and the DRM team are long-time supporters of Associa Cares. With the support of its team members and vendor partners, DRM has hosted numerous fundraising events, including golf tournaments, vendor roundtables, and related events that have raised more than $150,000 to date to assist Associa Cares’ ongoing community relief efforts throughout the United States.

Dodge is equally supportive of other community outreach activities in California’s Coachella Valley. He is particularly passionate about animal welfare and is an active supporter of many nonprofit animal support organizations. Other non-profit organizations that he contributes to or volunteers with include Animal Samaritans, Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, and the Community Associations Institute – Coachella Valley Chapter.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Mark Dodge for more than 10 years,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “He is passionate about community involvement, and under his leadership, Desert Resort Management has been a strong advocate of Associa Cares. He will be a tremendous addition to our organization and the values we embrace.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

