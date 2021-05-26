Mark Jules joins Verizon to run new Sensor Intelligence Organization

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mark Jules has been appointed Head of Sensor Intelligence for Verizon. Part of the New Business Incubation team, this organization will be central to scaling new automation solutions that leverage the capacity, ultra-low latency and massive throughput of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to process and synthesize real-time sensor data. This fusion technique will create new opportunities for Verizon customers to gain insight efficiency with the power and reliability of 5G.

“I look forward to bringing my more than 20 years of experience in smart spaces and IoT to enhance the work the Verizon team is doing in this space,” said Jules. “With a sustained focus on sensor fusion capabilities for spaces and places, we will further the work of our Digital Space Orchestration , robotics and IoT teams to better meet the needs of enterprises everywhere.”

Jules joins Verizon from Hitachi where he most recently served as Global Vice President of Smart Spaces and Video Intelligence.

“Mark is a visionary leader whose expertise in pioneering business strategies for emerging technologies, particularly in smart spaces and IoT, uniquely positions him to scale this business,” said Elise Neel, Vice President of New Business Incubation. “When we pair the focus of our teams within New Business Incubation with Mark’s background and the power of the Verizon network, we will enable enterprises to better automate, track and manage their assets.”

In the last decade, Verizon has built a dynamic portfolio of IoT platforms and solutions including connectivity for OEM, connected asset tracking and condition monitoring, IoT device and ecosystem management, smart energy and utilities solutions, and more.

