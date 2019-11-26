Mark May Joins Stifel’s Global Technology Group as Managing Director Focused on Internet & Digital Media Sectors

Mark May, Stifel Mark May Joins Stifel as Managing Director, Internet & Digital Media

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Mark May has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Stifel Global Technology Group with a focus on Internet and Digital Media Investment Banking. In this role, Mr. May will provide strategic advice to companies in a wide range of emerging technology sub-sectors, including online marketplaces, e-commerce, and new media. He is based in New York.

Mr. May brings to Stifel more than two decades of experience analyzing and working with internet companies. Most recently, he served as Citigroup’s Internet Analyst, where he led equity research coverage of the Internet sector. He was previously an Internet Analyst at Barclays, Needham & Co., JPMorgan Chase, and Hambrecht & Quist. During his career, Mr. May has worked with a wide range of Internet companies and has served as lead analyst on such high profile initial public offerings, including Facebook, GrubHub, HomeAway, Pinterest, Snap, Twitter, Uber, Upwork, and Wayfair.

“We are pleased to welcome someone of Mark’s caliber to Stifel,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “Mark is a pioneer and well-respected thought leader in the internet space. His differentiated sector and company perspective, coupled with a deep network of public and private company contacts, makes him a great addition to our growing team.”

With more than 100 professionals working as an integrated team across North America and Europe, the Stifel Global Technology Group is one of the leading providers of capital-raising and advisory services to technology companies and technology-focused institutional investors. From 2010 through 2018, the group has advised on more technology M&A transactions valued under $1 billion than any other firm (according to data from 451 Research) and raised nearly $95 billion in capital for technology companies.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc., and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited owns MainFirst Bank AG, which is authorized and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and whose London Branch is authorized by BaFin and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority for the conduct of UK business, whose Milan Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by CONSOB/Bank of Italy, whose Paris Branch is authorized and regulated by BaFin and supervised by AMP/Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel. Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited also owns MainFirst Schweiz AG, which is authorized by the Eidgenoessische Finanzmarktaufsicht to act as an introducing broker for MainFirst Bank AG, MainFirst Securities US Inc., an introducing broker that is a member of FINRA and the SIPC, and Stifel Europe Geneva S.A. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com .

