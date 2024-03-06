North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson won the Republican nomination on Super Tuesday and told a group of enthusiastic supporters in a victory speech late Tuesday evening that he hopes to make history by becoming the state’s first Black governor.
In his victory speech, Robinson commended his team and celebrated his own “underdog” story, which he likened to North Carolina’s own story as a state.
“We stand by what we believe in, who we are, and our story. Because
