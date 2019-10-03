Mark Tepper Law Firm wins recovery for its Client against Raymond James following the Broker’s BreitBurn and LINN Recommendations

Breaking News
Oct. 03, 2019

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A FINRA Arbitrator has ruled that in addition to damages, Raymond James [NYSE: RJF] must also pay a former customer’s attorneys’ fees, expert fees, filing fees and interest on losses, the Mark Tepper law firm announced today.

The Mark Tepper law firm had filed claim against Raymond James on behalf of a 56-year-old single women with limited investment knowledge and experience. She was “dependent on her brokers who took advantage of her trust by making unsuitable recommendations to buy, and then to hold, high risk leveraged oil and gas securities that she did not understand,” the Claim alleged.

“This means that our client doesn’t have to pay our fees because the Arbitrator has ruled that Raymond James must pay.  Her recovery will not be reduced by attorneys’ fees, costs, lost interest, or the filing fee.  That’s a great benefit to our client and a significant and welcome judgment by the Arbitrator,” Attorney Mark Tepper, the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities said.

The Arbitrator denied Raymond James’ requested expungement of the matter from broker William Michael Council’s CRD records. The brokerage firm was ordered to pay pre judgement interest on the Claimant’s  BreitBurn and LINN losses. Post judgment interest shall continue to be added until the amount awarded is paid in full.

The Mark Tepper securities law firm is continuing investigations into alleged claims against brokerage firms for recommending BreitBurn Energy Partners LP and/or LINN Energy LLC, LinnCo LLC. If your broker made unsuitable recommendations, contact attorney Mark Tepper at [email protected] or call (954) 961-0096 for a free case evaluation.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. (www.marktepper.com)
Attorney Mark A. Tepper has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 19 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It’s the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.

