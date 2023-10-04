The demand for Australia mining sector market is expected to reach US$ 111.2 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 11%

Australia Mining Sector Market is estimated at a market size of US$ 53.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The mining industry in Australia is a substantial contributor to the country’s economy and one of the largest in the world. Coal, iron ore, gold, bauxite, copper, and natural gas are among the minerals and resources included in the sector.

Australia has a stable political environment, which makes it an attractive location for mining ventures. Long-term investments in resource-intensive businesses require political stability. While Australia’s economy is diversified, the mining industry is critical to economic diversity. Mining money adds significantly to the country’s GDP, hence helping economic growth and development.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia mining sector market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including mineral type, minerals/ore, imported minerals, mining type, support services and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Australia mining sector market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia mining sector market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Mining Sector Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of mineral/ore, iron ore segment is dominated the Australia mining sector market. Demand for iron ore from countries like China significantly influenced the dominance of this segment.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 53.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 111.2 billion Growth Rate 11% Key Market Drivers Rising infrastructure development

Growing demand from emerging economies

Technological advancements Companies Profiled BHP Group

Rio Tinto

Fortescue Metals

Newcrest Mining

South32

Pilbara Minerals

Evolution Mining

Allegiance Coal Limited

Cassini Resources Ltd.

Conquest Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia mining sector market include,

In April 2023, Barton Gold (BGD) discovered a new gold zone at Tunkilia property in South Australia. The discovery was made during diamond and reverse circulation drilling to explore the extent of a 500-metre-long gold zone discovered at Area 51 in September.

In April 2023, Rumble Resources (RTR) published a preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources for its Earaheedy project in Western Australia. It contains 2.2 million tonnes of zinc, 600,000 tonnes of lead, and 12.6 million ounces of silver in it.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia mining sector market growth include BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals, Newcrest Mining, South32, Pilbara Minerals, Evolution Mining, Allegiance Coal Limited, Cassini Resources Ltd., and Conquest Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia mining sector market based on mineral type, minerals/ore, imported minerals, mining type, support services and region

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mineral Type Metallic Minerals Non-Metallic Minerals

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Minerals/Ore Coal Steel Zinc Iron Ore Bauxite Copper Stones Lead Lignite Anthracite Chromium Limestone Mica Gold Ore Phosphorite Manganese Barite Nickel Uranium Others (Mineral Salts, Metal Ore)

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Imported Minerals Lithium Cobalt Germanium Niobium Beryllium Tantalum Selenium Gallium Others

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mining Type Underground Mining Open Cast Mining Green Mining

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Support Services Airborne Geophysical Survey Resource Modelling Mine Planning Software Mining Data Analytics Fleet Management Systems Rapid Mine Survey Specialized Mine Infrastructure Open Pit Skips High Wall Mining Mine Control Systems Electro Refining Cavity Monitoring System 3D Laser Scanning and Mapping Ground And Aerial Robotic Vehicles Geographic Information Systems Energy Management Resource Reconciliation Carbon Footprint Management

Australia Mining Sector Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Mining Sector Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Mining Sector Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia mining sector market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia mining sector market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia mining sector market?

What are the key trends in the Australia mining sector market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia mining sector market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia mining sector market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia mining sector market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

