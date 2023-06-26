The United Kingdom is expected to account for 18.9% of the European nasal antihistamine market by 2023. In the United Kingdom, rising demand for nasal antihistamines can be ascribed to new product launches, partnerships among key market players, technological improvements in the healthcare sector, and increased awareness of the benefits of nasal antihistamines in effectively treating allergic rhinitis.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the Nasal Antihistamines Market may reach US$ 2.06 billion and see a CAGR of 4.6%. By 2033, it is anticipated that sales of Nasal Antihistamines may reach US$ 3.23 billion.

The main drivers of Nasal Antihistamines market expansion are an increase in cases of stress and anxiety, rising pollution levels, and an increase in patients with various allergies. The global demand for advanced Nasal Antihistamines is fueled by their numerous advantages, including efficient and painless drug administration, easy accessibility, and improved patient convenience. These benefits are the key factors behind the growing need for cutting-edge nasal medicine delivery.

The rapid development of the healthcare sector may positively influence the market growth of Nasal Antihistamines revenue. This growth is supported by the presence of established Nasal Antihistamines manufacturers and increased research and development investments aimed at introducing new products. Government initiatives focused on raising public health awareness may contribute to the Nasal Antihistamines market growth.

The Alarming Growth of Infections and Allergic Reactions:

In the event of an allergy, the immune system becomes weakened and overreacts to a foreign chemical. There are numerous types of allergies, including Allergic Rhinitis (AR), which affects 40 to 50 million Americans. Some allergies could make daily tasks and quality of life more difficult.

Urbanization and industry have greatly expanded due to population growth, which has caused an increase in allergens. This allergen brings on many people’s allergies or infectious disorders.

The Nasal Antihistamines demand has increased due to the increased prevalence of allergy illnesses such as AR, and this demand can continue to expand.

Nasal Antihistamine Chronicles: Uncharted Consequences

Many people use Nasal Antihistamines to treat their runny and stuffy noses, but doing so frequently has several negative side effects. Anti-inflammatory medications sprayed into the nose include steroid Nasal Antihistamines and sometimes corticosteroid nasal sprays. They can treat various ailments, such as nasal polyps, sinusitis, hay fever, and non-allergic rhinitis. While certain steroid Nasal Antihistamines are sold in stores and pharmacies, some can only be obtained with a prescription.

When nasal sprays are used for an extended period, they might cause headaches and nose bleeding. Nasal Antihistamines may have adverse effects, including addiction and congestion.

Suppose one takes a high dose for an extended period. In that case, there is little possibility of experiencing some negative effects of steroid tablets, such as increased hunger, mood swings, and trouble sleeping. Nasal Antihistamines’ negative side effects are limiting the market expansion for Nasal Antihistamines.

Regional Outlook:

Due to the increased incidence of allergies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and widespread insurance coverage, the North American healthcare information exchange market is positioned to dominate regional markets. In the United States, the demand for Nasal Antihistamines and nasal sprays increased in 2020 due to allergic rhinitis, which affected 21.1% of children.

India, China, Japan, and Australia are the main drivers of the Asia Pacific economy. The nasal antihistamine market in China may grow due to government initiatives, healthcare spending, product launches, and research funding. Sales can be fueled by increased demand for Nasal Antihistamines, inexpensive goods, and out-of-pocket expenses in India.

Top Highlights by FMI’s Analysis:

In terms of product, the nasal spray segment can maintain its commanding market share of 88% in 2023.

In terms of age group, patients over 18 make up more than half of the Nasal Antihistamines industry in 2023.

Retail pharmacies may hold 42% of the Nasal Antihistamines market in 2023 based on distribution channels, with sales increasing at a 4.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

90.5% of the market share for Nasal Antihistamines in North America is expected to be held by the United States in 2023.

In 2023, the United Kingdom may own 18.9% of the European nasal antihistamine market.

Throughout the projection period, sales of Nasal Antihistamines in China are expected to increase at a 6.8% CAGR in the East Asian region.

India accounted for 46.7% of the Nasal Antihistamines market in South Asia in 2023.

Competitive Landscape:

There are several significant companies in the fairly competitive Nasal Antihistamines business. Global demand for Nasal Antihistamines is increasing due to the leading players’ adoption of different growth strategies, including new launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Key Developments in this Market:

Product Approval:

The generic version of Proventil High Functioning Autism (HFA) Inhalation Aerosol received final FDA approval in April 2020, according to Cipla, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical business. The company is better positioned in the United States pharmaceutical market thanks to product approval.

Product Launch:

The release of Otrivin Breathe Clean, a saline wash natural nasal spray, was announced by GlaxoSmithKline, a top pharmaceutical firm in India, in December 2020. It offers benefits for moisturizing and symptomatic treatment of allergic rhinitis because it contains natural glycerin.

Major Players are:

Bayer Healthcare LLC

Novartis AG

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Merck & Co.

Viatris (Meda Pharmaceuticals)

Proctor & Gamble

Ascend Laboratories LLC (Alkem Laboratories)

Centaur Pharmaceuticals

J Pharmaceuticals

Alitair Pharmaceuticals

Sato Pharmaceuticals

Key Segmentation:

By Product:

Nasal Spray

Nasal Drops

By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatric

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Stores

