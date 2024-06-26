Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Market Logic Software, the market-leading SaaS provider of insight management solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Best Text Generative AI Solution” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2024 AI Breakthrough award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Market Logic’s DeepSights™ solution: a purpose-built generative-AI platform that is trained to answer business questions about market research and consumer insights for decision-makers across the enterprise.

With DeepSights™, business stakeholders can easily self-supply insights for concise answers to their questions through a powerful AI and intuitive interface, as well as generate reports on-demand. The solution reliably extracts only relevant information, avoiding the common issue of “hallucinations” to achieve a higher level of accuracy.

DeepSights™ is specifically trained to understand the market and consumer insights housed in vast organizational knowledge bases. This overcomes the common issue of siloed data by extending the accessibility and usability of valuable research. DeepSights™ can also be connected to trusted subscription data partners and public news feeds to enrich your knowledge ecosystem. The solution will then extract findings from these assets, delivering key insights that can be used to answer business questions.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from AI Breakthrough,” said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation & Product Officer of Market Logic. “DeepSights’ game-changing capabilities break through the barriers commonly holding companies back from acting fast and at scale, and opens the door to interactive, insights-powered decision-making for businesses 24/7. We are looking forward to continuing to improve this solution’s usability and impact in the years to come.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries worldwide.

“DeepSights provides a single-entry point into your company’s consumer and market insights and is the only solution that addresses the needs of today’s market and consumer insights teams. These teams are faced with having to answer more business questions, using more data sources, with less time and fewer resources,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “DeepSights redefines how insights flow through an organization and deepens customer and market understanding, freeing up valuable time for insights teams, and democratizing company knowledge. We are pleased to award Market Logic with ‘Best Text Generative AI Solution.’”

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is a market leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our AI-enabled insights management platform allows insights teams to equip business decisions makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we have helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Dyson, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

