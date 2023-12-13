Surging demand across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors propels Current-carrying Wiring Devices market. Enhanced automation and a rising commitment to energy efficiency drive global industry growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global current-carrying wiring devices market value is expected to increase from US$ 49.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 103.5 billion by 2033. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, global sales of current-carrying wiring devices are likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The future of the worldwide current-carrying wiring devices industry looks bright with rising applications in residential and commercial sectors. The target market is anticipated to generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 54.3 billion through 2033.

Sales are expected to remain high for electric switches due to their increasing usage in various applications. As per the latest analysis, electric switch segment is predicted to progress at 7.6% CAGR through 2033, in comparison to 8.2% CAGR registered during the historical timeframe.

Increasing adoption of current-carrying wiring devices across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is providing impetus for the expansion of the target market.

Current-carrying electronic products that provide proper control and connections in electrical devices and wiring are known as current-carrying wiring devices. These devices are essential for safe, efficient, and reliable electrical wire connections.

Current-carrying wiring devices help end users protect expensive equipment and workers from potential dangers and prevent fire. As a result, they are gaining wider popularity which in turn is expected to boost the target market.

Robust growth of residential sector is expected to augment market growth during the projection period. Homeowners are increasingly using current-carrying wiring devices such as electric switches to easily connect and disconnect electric devices.

Current-carrying wiring devices offer convenience and better safety which is encouraging their adoption across the residential sector.

Growing demand for smart homes and rising penetration of automation & electrification are other prominent factors expected to create a high demand for current-carrying wiring devices.

Development of advanced current-carrying wiring devices with enhanced features such as remote control & monitoring will further boost the target market over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Current-carrying Wiring Devices Market Report:

The global current-carrying wiring devices industry is forecast to exceed a valuation of US$ 103.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on product, electric switches segment is expected to thrive at 7.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By end user, residential segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The United States current-carrying wiring devices market size is projected to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Demand for current-carrying wiring devices in Japan is likely to rise at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. China current-carrying wiring devices industry is set to reach a valuation of US$ 22.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom market value is expected to reach US$ 3.9 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Sales in South Korea market are likely to soar at 7.4% CAGR during the projection period.

“Exponential growth of real estate sector across the world is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the current-carrying wiring devices industry during the forecast period. To gain maximum profits, companies are expanding their portfolios by launching new smart and energy-efficient wiring devices.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

ABB

Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hubbell, Inc.

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Orel Corp.

OSRAM GmbH

Schneider Electric

Simon S.A.

SMK Corp.

These key players are concentrating on developing new wiring devices with additional features such as remote controlling and energy efficiency. They also employ strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, facility expansions, collaborations, mergers, and alliances to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, Honeywell introduced a new range of wiring devices called Blenze Pro. These new devices are ideal for a wide range of applications.

Honeywell introduced a new range of wiring devices called Blenze Pro. These new devices are ideal for a wide range of applications. In May 2018, ABB India unveiled a new switch range ideal for energy-efficient buildings.

Current-carrying Wiring Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Electric Switches

Wire Connectors

Receptacles

Others

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

