Aaron Gutowski, CSO, Chief Outsiders Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at technology, SaaS, and financial services companies build sales teams who consistently exceed sales targets for complex data solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aaron Gutowski, a senior sales management leader will now apply his extensive market research, financial services, technology, and SaaS industry experience to build client sales teams as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Gutowski joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Aaron brings expertise valuable to clients in multiple vertical markets, including consumer, energy, financial, legal, medical devices, pharma, and technology,” said John Blessing, CSO Program Director, Chief Outsiders.

A senior executive with expertise in direct sales, marketing, and operations, Gutowski recruits and retains top sales professionals, changes sales culture, and achieves operational excellence via process-driven approaches. Focused on training top-performing teams, Gutowski employs activity-based measurement to boost pipeline productivity. A strategic planning veteran, he also excels at account management, campaign management, and marketing strategy.

Financial Services, SaaS, and Technology Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Gutowski works with the CEOs of early-stage, mid-market, and enterprise market research, financial services, SaaS, and technology companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Senior Vice President of Sales at GlobalData PLC, he successfully launched a new ESG risk product offering to bulge bracket banks, including BlackRock. As Regional Managing Director, Americas Sales at Wealth-X, he beat first-year targets and grew second-year new business sales by 42%.

Gutowski’s executive sales experience includes three years as Vice President of Sales at Leopard Solutions. While there, he nearly doubled team sales in two years by implementing sales KPIs and scenario-based sales training while securing new partnerships with Bloomberg, LexisNexis, and Wolters Kluwer.

Gutowski also served for three years as Senior Vice President of Professional Services Sales for GlobalData Financial Services, two years as Global Head of Sales at CompliNet, and six years as President of North American Sales for DataMonitor. Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Gutowski earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration Management from Wayne State University, a public research university in Detroit, Michigan.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Aaron Gutowski, CSO, Chief Outsiders

