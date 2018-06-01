Members total market shares – Cash Market – trading in stocks, premium bonds and convertibles. Trading in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.
For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic &
Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Major shareholder notification – Marathon Asset Management LLP - June 1, 2018
- SUEZ NAMED AS CIO 100 AWARD WINNER - June 1, 2018
- Market Shares – Cash Market May 2018 - June 1, 2018