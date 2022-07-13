Market Street Medical Celebrates 7th Anniversary and New Laser Services Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

Breaking News
July 13, 2022

Olney, Illinois, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Street Medical, a multi-specialty practitioner clinic in Olney, Illinois, recently added the Astanza Duality laser to offer various aesthetic laser services. The locally-owned practice provides services that enhance the body, mind, and overall health, including primary care, behavioral and mental health, women’s health, cosmetic and medical dermatology, podiatry, and more. With the addition of the Astanza Duality laser, Market Street Medical now provides advanced laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, nail fungus removal, and carbon Hollywood facials. 

“There are many people with tattoo regret, unwanted pigmented lesions, unsightly nail fungus, and other cosmetic issues in Olney, but not enough providers offering a laser solution,” said Marlissa Boyles, lead practitioner. “We decided to add the Astanza Duality to meet the needs of our clients and community and offer a safe, effective, and non-invasive treatment for these common skin concerns.”

The Astanza Duality Q-switched laser is a powerful technology that emits 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths. These wavelengths are perfect for eliminating a wide variety of tattoo colors and pigmented lesions. The Duality combines concise pulse duration and high pulse energy to emit intense peak power for optimal shattering of skin pigmentation, nail fungus removal, and other skin blemishes. Furthermore, the Astanza Duality can safely treat all skin types, including darker skin tones.

“We are thrilled to join Market Street Medical as they celebrate their 7th year of business and new laser services,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza VP of Inside Sales. “The Duality is Astanza’s flagship laser and known industry-wide for its efficacy. We are so happy it will be used to serve the greater Olney area through such a reputable clinic as Market Street Medical.” 

About Market Street Medical

Market Street Medical is a leading clinic in Olney, Illinois, that offers holistic care and aesthetic laser services for all ages. The faith-based care is provided through multiple practitioners who specialize in a number of procedures, including primary care, functional medicine, Botox, mental health treatment, counseling, laser tattoo removal, onychomycosis removal, podiatry, and more.

To schedule a consultation or book an appointment, visit https://marketstreetmedical.com/ or call (618) 392-1301. Market Street Medical is located at 117 East Market Street, Olney, IL 62450. 

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Astanza Laser
Astanza Laser
(800) 364-9010
info@astanzalaser.com

