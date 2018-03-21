Market Trends Toward New Normal in Graham, Morningstar, EnviroStar, Leggett & Platt, Chesapeake Lodging Trust, and Advanced Micro Devices — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN), EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE:EVI), Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GHC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GHC

MORN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MORN

EVI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EVI

LEG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LEG

CHSP DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHSP

AMD DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AMD

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC), Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN), EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE:EVI), Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY (GHC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Graham’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Graham reported revenue of $675.82MM vs $629.58MM (up 7.34%) and basic earnings per share $38.51 vs $6.60 (up 483.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Graham reported revenue of $2,591.85MM vs $2,481.89MM (up 4.43%) and basic earnings per share $54.24 vs $29.95 (up 81.10%). Graham is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full Graham Holdings Company (GHC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GHC

—————————————–

MORNINGSTAR, INC. (MORN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Morningstar’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Morningstar reported revenue of $243.10MM vs $212.20MM (up 14.56%) and basic earnings per share $0.92 vs $1.63 (down 43.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Morningstar reported revenue of $911.70MM vs $798.60MM (up 14.16%) and basic earnings per share $3.21 vs $3.74 (down 14.17%). Morningstar is expected to report earnings on April 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MORN

—————————————–

ENVIROSTAR, INC. (EVI) REPORT OVERVIEW

EnviroStar’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EnviroStar reported revenue of $36.14MM vs $33.40MM (up 8.20%) and basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.13 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, EnviroStar reported revenue of $93.98MM vs $36.02MM (up 160.93%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.25 (up 24.00%). EnviroStar is expected to report earnings on May 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full EnviroStar, Inc. (EVI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EVI

—————————————–

LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED (LEG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Leggett & Platt’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Leggett & Platt reported revenue of $984.50MM vs $903.70MM (up 8.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.27 vs $0.60 (down 55.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Leggett & Platt reported revenue of $3,943.80MM vs $3,749.90MM (up 5.17%) and basic earnings per share $2.15 vs $2.80 (down 23.21%). Leggett & Platt is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.99 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

To read the full Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LEG

—————————————–

CHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST (CHSP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported revenue of $142.66MM vs $145.13MM (down 1.70%) and basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.16 (up 193.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chesapeake Lodging Trust reported revenue of $598.27MM vs $619.70MM (down 3.46%) and basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $1.13 (down 0.88%). Chesapeake Lodging Trust is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.53 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CHSP

—————————————–

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. (AMD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Advanced Micro Devices’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advanced Micro Devices reported revenue of $1,480.00MM vs $1,106.00MM (up 33.82%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$0.05. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Advanced Micro Devices reported revenue of $5,329.00MM vs $4,272.00MM (up 24.74%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.60. Advanced Micro Devices is expected to report earnings on May 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.47 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AMD

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.