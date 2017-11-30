Market Trends Toward New Normal in Illumina, Vectren, Chemours, Fastenal, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Globalstar — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC), Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH), and Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ILMN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ILMN

VVC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VVC

CC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CC

FAST DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FAST

NCLH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NCLH

GSAT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GSAT

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC), Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH), and Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Illumina’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Illumina reported revenue of $714.00MM vs $607.00MM (up 17.63%) and basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $0.88 (up 27.27%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Illumina reported revenue of $2,398.37MM vs $2,219.76MM (up 8.05%) and basic earnings per share $3.09 vs $3.19 (down 3.13%). Illumina is expected to report earnings on January 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.52 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2018.

To read the full Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ILMN

—————————————–

Vectren Corporation (VVC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Vectren’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Vectren reported revenue of $691.20MM vs $631.00MM (up 9.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.74 (up 1.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Vectren reported revenue of $2,448.30MM vs $2,434.70MM (up 0.56%) and basic earnings per share $2.55 vs $2.39 (up 6.69%). Vectren is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.81 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

To read the full Vectren Corporation (VVC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=VVC

—————————————–

Chemours Company (CC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chemours’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Chemours reported revenue of $1,584.00MM vs $1,398.00MM (up 13.30%) and basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $1.12 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Chemours reported revenue of $5,400.00MM vs $5,717.00MM (down 5.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.50. Chemours is expected to report earnings on February 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.13 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2018.

To read the full Chemours Company (CC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CC

—————————————–

Fastenal Company (FAST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fastenal’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Fastenal reported revenue of $1,132.80MM vs $1,013.10MM (up 11.82%) and basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.44 (up 13.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Fastenal reported revenue of $3,962.04MM vs $3,869.19MM (up 2.40%) and basic earnings per share $1.73 vs $1.77 (down 2.26%). Fastenal is expected to report earnings on January 17th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.13 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2018.

To read the full Fastenal Company (FAST) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FAST

—————————————–

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Norwegian Cruise Line reported revenue of $1,651.74MM vs $1,484.74MM (up 11.25%) and basic earnings per share $1.76 vs $1.51 (up 16.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Norwegian Cruise Line reported revenue of $4,874.34MM vs $4,345.05MM (up 12.18%) and basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $1.89 (up 47.62%). Norwegian Cruise Line is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.56 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

To read the full Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NCLH

—————————————–

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Globalstar’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Globalstar reported revenue of $30.46MM vs $25.54MM (up 19.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Globalstar reported revenue of $96.86MM vs $90.49MM (up 7.04%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs $0.07. Globalstar is expected to report earnings on February 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

To read the full Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GSAT

—————————————–

ABOUT Fundamental Markets

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.