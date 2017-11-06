Market Trends Toward New Normal in Public Service Enterprise Group, Rigel Pharma, National Oilwell Varco, Ironwood Pharma, Express Scripts, and Synergy Pharma – Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples . All information in this release was accessed November 5, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED (PEG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Public Service Enterprise Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, Public Service Enterprise Group reported revenue of $2,263 vs $2,450 (down 7.6%), diluted earnings per share $0.78 vs $0.64 (up 21.9%), and dividends per share $0.43 vs $0.41 (up 4.9%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Public Service Enterprise Group reported revenue of $9,061 vs $10,415 (down 13.0%), diluted earnings per share $1.75 vs $3.30 (down 47.0%), and dividends per share $1.64 vs $1.56 (up 5.1%).

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (RIGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rigel Pharma’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Rigel Pharma reported diluted earnings per share -$0.16 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Rigel Pharma reported diluted earnings per share -$0.73 vs -$0.58. Rigel Pharma is expected to report earnings on 11/07/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is -$0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.24.

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. (NOV) REPORT OVERVIEW

National Oilwell Varco’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, National Oilwell Varco reported revenue of $1,835 vs $1,646 (up 11.5%), diluted earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$3.62, and dividends per share $0.05 vs $0.05 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, National Oilwell Varco reported revenue of $7,251 vs $14,757 (down 50.9%), diluted earnings per share -$6.41 vs -$1.99, and dividends per share $0.61 vs $1.84 (down 66.9%).

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ironwood Pharma’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Ironwood Pharma reported revenue of $65.1 vs $54.4 (up 19.7%), diluted earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Ironwood Pharma reported revenue of $274.0 vs $149.6 (up 83.2%), diluted earnings per share -$0.56 vs -$1.00.

EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY (ESRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Express Scripts’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 vs September 30, 2016, Express Scripts reported revenue of $24,683.4 vs $25,410.1 (down 2.85%), diluted earnings per share $1.46 vs $1.15 (up 27.0%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Express Scripts reported revenue of $100,287.5 vs $101,751.8 (down 1.4%), diluted earnings per share $5.39 vs $3.56 (up 51.4%).

SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (SGYP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synergy Pharma’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Synergy Pharma reported diluted earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.23. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015 , Synergy Pharma reported diluted earnings per share -$1.21 vs -$1.11. Synergy Pharma is expected to report earnings on 11/09/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is -$0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.22.

