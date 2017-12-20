Market Trends Toward New Normal in TG Therapeutics, Boingo Wireless, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Flagstar, Superior Industries International, and Benchmark Electronics — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC), Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC), Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 18th, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TGTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

TG Therapeutics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, TG Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.04MM vs $0.04MM (unchanged) and basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.50. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, TG Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.15MM vs $0.15MM (unchanged) and basic earnings per share -$1.60 vs -$1.38. TG Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on March 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.71 and is expected to report on March 9th, 2018.

BOINGO WIRELESS, INC. (WIFI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Boingo Wireless’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Boingo Wireless reported revenue of $53.66MM vs $40.80MM (up 31.52%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Boingo Wireless reported revenue of $159.34MM vs $139.63MM (up 14.12%) and basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs -$0.60. Boingo Wireless is expected to report earnings on March 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.45 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2018.

DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (PLAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported revenue of $249.98MM vs $228.66MM (up 9.32%) and basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.26 (up 15.38%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported revenue of $1,005.16MM vs $866.98MM (up 15.94%) and basic earnings per share $2.16 vs $1.46 (up 47.95%). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is expected to report earnings on March 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.79 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2018.

FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. (FBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flagstar’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Flagstar reported interest income of $140.00MM vs $106.00MM (up 32.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.71 vs $0.98 (down 27.55%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Flagstar reported interest income of $417.00MM vs $355.00MM (up 17.46%) and basic earnings per share $2.71 vs $2.27 (up 19.38%). Flagstar is expected to report earnings on January 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.73 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2018.

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (SUP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Superior Industries International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Superior Industries International reported revenue of $331.40MM vs $175.58MM (up 88.75%) and basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Superior Industries International reported revenue of $732.68MM vs $727.95MM (up 0.65%) and basic earnings per share $1.63 vs $0.90 (up 81.11%). Superior Industries International is expected to report earnings on March 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.37 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2018.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. (BHE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Benchmark Electronics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Benchmark Electronics reported revenue of $603.55MM vs $574.34MM (up 5.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.44 (down 20.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Benchmark Electronics reported revenue of $2,310.42MM vs $2,540.87MM (down 9.07%) and basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.85 (down 29.73%). Benchmark Electronics is expected to report earnings on February 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

