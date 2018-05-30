Market Trends Toward New Normal in WisdomTree Investments, ePlus inc, Mettler-Toledo International, Lakeland, EP Energy, and Orchid Island Capital — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD), Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE), and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

WETF DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WETF

PLUS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUS

MTD DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MTD

LBAI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LBAI

EPE DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EPE

ORC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD), Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE), and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed May 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. (WETF) REPORT OVERVIEW

WisdomTree Investments’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, WisdomTree Investments reported revenue of $59.61MM vs $54.60MM (up 9.17%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.05 (up 40.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, WisdomTree Investments reported revenue of $237.40MM vs $219.45MM (up 8.18%) and basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.19 (up 5.26%). WisdomTree Investments is expected to report earnings on July 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.47 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

To read the full WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WETF

—————————————–

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) REPORT OVERVIEW

ePlus inc’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ePlus inc reported revenue of $342.57MM vs $326.66MM (up 4.87%) and basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $0.92 (up 21.74%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, ePlus inc reported revenue of $1,329.39MM vs $1,204.20MM (up 10.40%) and basic earnings per share $3.65 vs $3.08 (up 18.51%). ePlus inc is expected to report earnings on August 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.70 and is expected to report on May 23rd, 2019.

To read the full ePlus inc. (PLUS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUS

—————————————–

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (MTD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mettler-Toledo International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Mettler-Toledo International reported revenue of $660.82MM vs $594.57MM (up 11.14%) and basic earnings per share $3.66 vs $3.57 (up 2.52%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mettler-Toledo International reported revenue of $2,725.05MM vs $2,508.26MM (up 8.64%) and basic earnings per share $14.62 vs $14.49 (up 0.90%). Mettler-Toledo International is expected to report earnings on July 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.92. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $22.53 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MTD

—————————————–

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lakeland’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Lakeland reported interest income of $50.15MM vs $44.80MM (up 11.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.26 (up 23.08%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lakeland reported interest income of $190.20MM vs $163.30MM (up 16.48%) and basic earnings per share $1.10 vs $0.96 (up 14.58%). Lakeland is expected to report earnings on July 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.46 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2019.

To read the full Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LBAI

—————————————–

EP ENERGY CORPORATION (EPE) REPORT OVERVIEW

EP Energy’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, EP Energy reported revenue of $286.00MM vs $327.00MM (down 12.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EP Energy reported revenue of $1,066.00MM vs $767.00MM (up 38.98%) and basic earnings per share -$0.79 vs -$0.11. EP Energy is expected to report earnings on August 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full EP Energy Corporation (EPE) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EPE

—————————————–

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL, INC. (ORC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Orchid Island Capital’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Orchid Island Capital reported revenue of $39.94MM vs $32.31MM (up 23.60%) and basic earnings per share -$0.31 vs $0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Orchid Island Capital reported revenue of $145.96MM vs $87.13MM (up 67.53%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.08 (down 37.50%). Orchid Island Capital is expected to report earnings on July 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.50 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORC

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.