Market vs Interventionist Approach 2016-2017: Cotton Production Market in India

India is the largest producer of cotton in the world, and is estimated to produce around 27 million 480lb bales of cotton, or more than a quarter (26%) of global cotton supply in 2016 (Index Mundi, 2016; National Cotton Council of America, 2016).

Assuming a normal monsoon season, yields are expected to increase in 2016/2017 due to better crop, pest and weed management practice. Supply side factors in India are largely driven by relative costs of production for competing crops, water availability, timely monsoons, expected price levels, and government support in the form of minimum support prices and investments in R&D facilities (Sood, 2016).

Data analysis:

The purpose of this analysis is to determine whether a market-oriented or interventionist approach would boost the productivity of the cotton industry in India. It will look at the periods between 1976/77 and 2015/16, with data accumulated from the World Bank (2016) and United States Department of Agriculture (2016). The following analysis will look for any relationships between cotton production and mill use, exports, domestic credit to the private sector, government spending, currency valuation to one US dollar, and foreign direct investments. The USDA records cotton production, exports and mill consumption between August and July.

Due to this, domestic credit to the private sector, government spending, and foreign direct investments all of which are obtained from the World Bank and are in USD will be estimated by a weighted average of five months of the previous year and seven months of the current year in question. For example, if credit to the private sector was $1 billion in 2015, and $3 billion in 2016, the 2016 figure would be $2.167 billion (=[$1 billion*5/12]+[$3 billion*7/12]) (See Appendix Part 1). Regression analysis will then be used to determine whether there is enough statistical evidence to conclude causality between various independent variables and cotton production. P-values will help determine which individual variable are statistically significant to cotton production in India, and therefore impact cotton production.

Since the data was collected over a period of time (time series), the Durbin-Watson Test will be used to determine whether residuals in the model are related to each other, and therefore exhibit autocorrelation (see Appendix Part 2). If there is evidence of autocorrelation, then a lagged variable will be used to resolve the issue. Where there is no evidence of autocorrelation, the model described in the paper will be used for analysis, to determine whether a variable has a positive, negative, or no effect on cotton production in India (Anderson et. Al, 2007; Stanford University, 2016)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Where farming and production takes place

1.2 Which areas are most efficient for cotton production in India?

2 Data Analysis

2.1 Mill Use versus Cotton Production

2.2 Exported Cotton versus Cotton Production

2.3 Domestic Credit to the Private Sector versus Cotton Production

2.4 Government Spending versus Cotton Production

2.5 Foreign Direct Investments versus Cotton Production

2.6 Multiple Regression Analysis

3 Conclusion

