MarketAxess Appoints Riad Chowdhury as the New Head of Asia Pacific

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the appointment of Riad Chowdhury as Head of Asia Pacific, effective September 23, 2020.

Based in Singapore, Mr. Chowdhury will lead the growth strategy for MarketAxess’ expanding Asia Pacific business. He will report to Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC. Mr. Chowdhury will be responsible for all business operations for MarketAxess in the region, including the active expansion of the firm’s relationships with regional and global institutional investors and dealers.

Christophe Roupie, Head of EMEA and APAC at MarketAxess, said: “Riad brings a wealth of international and Asian investor client and dealer experience to MarketAxess, at an exciting time for us and our clients. Global shifts in market structure and end-client needs are driving adoption of electronic trading across the region, and all-to-all trading and new protocol innovations are helping to drive greater liquidity and cost-efficiency for both investors and dealers. We’re delighted to have Riad here to help develop the next chapter of our Asia Pacific growth story.”

Mr. Chowdhury joins MarketAxess from Standard Chartered Bank, where he was most recently Managing Director – Head of Global Execution Services for Asia. He is an experienced leader in the development and adoption of e-trading technologies, having spearheaded successful global initiatives across both rates and FX. Prior to Standard Chartered, he held senior roles at ANZ Banking Group and Deutsche Bank, coordinating new business development and revenue growth with both Asian and international clients. Mr. Chowdhury also has extensive experience in designing and developing systems for trade execution and market data optimization, including the management of development and technology teams.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,700 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

