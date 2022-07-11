MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Breaking News
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will issue a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 before the financial markets open. Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

To access the conference call, please dial 866-374-5140 (U.S.) and use the PIN/ID 68886811 or dial 404-400-0571 (international) and use the PIN/ID 68886811. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

 MEDIA RELATIONS
Stephen Davidson
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 212 813 6313
sdavidson2@marketaxess.com		 Marisha Mistry
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1 917 267 1232
mmistry@marketaxess.com

