Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Marketer with over 20 years of experience selected to head up marketing at Predictive Oncology

Marketer with over 20 years of experience selected to head up marketing at Predictive Oncology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Senior Director of Marketing

Theresa Ferguson selected as marketing lead for Predictive Oncology
Theresa Ferguson selected as marketing lead for Predictive Oncology

EAGAN, Minn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced that Theresa Ferguson has been named Senior Director of Marketing. As Predictive Oncology’s senior marketing leader, Ferguson steps in as the company begins commercialization of its knowledge-driven technologies, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies and improve patient outcomes.

Ferguson will play a critical role in the development and execution of successful marketing and communications strategies to unify and strengthen Predictive Oncology’s public presence, manage corporate partners to support sales goals and help maximize profitability. She will guide ongoing strategic, operational and financial planning for existing and new key markets.

“This appointment reflects our continued commitment to gaining sales and marketing traction as we begin commercialization within our core markets,” says J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for Predictive Oncology. “Theresa brings the drive, strategic marketing insights and entrepreneurial spirit we need to help elevate and propel our business growth forward.”

Ferguson brings a diverse background of marketing, public relations and brand strategy experience that spans across agencies, corporations and nonprofits in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer settings. Most recently with CVS Health/Aetna, she worked in strategic marketing communications for Sales Enablement and was a key member of the company’s cross-enterprise Strategic Solutions Win Room team. Her integrated marketing experience includes heading up marketing for the National Women’s Soccer League, managing public relations for retail companies like the Sears Holdings hardlines business, helping to launch well-known brands in the consumer packaged goods space and marketing for various healthcare organizations based in the Chicagoland area.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts degree from National-Louis University, is a past member of the Board of Directors with the Public Relations Society of America in Chicago where she was named “Rising Star” and is an active volunteer in her community of Wheaton, IL.

About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop optimal cancer therapies, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Through AI, Predictive Oncology uses a database of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to help the drug discovery process and increase the probability of success. 

Public Relations Contact:
Predictive Oncology
Theresa Ferguson
630-566-2003
tferguson@predictive-oncology.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Landon Capital
Keith Pinder
(404) 995-6671
kpinder@landoncapital.net 

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4daec2d-7172-49e8-9675-e97531395e20

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.