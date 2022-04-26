Marketer with over 20 years of experience selected to head up marketing at Predictive Oncology

Senior Director of Marketing Theresa Ferguson selected as marketing lead for Predictive Oncology

EAGAN, Minn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced that Theresa Ferguson has been named Senior Director of Marketing. As Predictive Oncology’s senior marketing leader, Ferguson steps in as the company begins commercialization of its knowledge-driven technologies, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies and improve patient outcomes.

Ferguson will play a critical role in the development and execution of successful marketing and communications strategies to unify and strengthen Predictive Oncology’s public presence, manage corporate partners to support sales goals and help maximize profitability. She will guide ongoing strategic, operational and financial planning for existing and new key markets.

“This appointment reflects our continued commitment to gaining sales and marketing traction as we begin commercialization within our core markets,” says J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for Predictive Oncology. “Theresa brings the drive, strategic marketing insights and entrepreneurial spirit we need to help elevate and propel our business growth forward.”

Ferguson brings a diverse background of marketing, public relations and brand strategy experience that spans across agencies, corporations and nonprofits in both business-to-business and business-to-consumer settings. Most recently with CVS Health/Aetna, she worked in strategic marketing communications for Sales Enablement and was a key member of the company’s cross-enterprise Strategic Solutions Win Room team. Her integrated marketing experience includes heading up marketing for the National Women’s Soccer League, managing public relations for retail companies like the Sears Holdings hardlines business, helping to launch well-known brands in the consumer packaged goods space and marketing for various healthcare organizations based in the Chicagoland area.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University, a Master of Arts degree from National-Louis University, is a past member of the Board of Directors with the Public Relations Society of America in Chicago where she was named “Rising Star” and is an active volunteer in her community of Wheaton, IL.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop optimal cancer therapies, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Through AI, Predictive Oncology uses a database of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to help the drug discovery process and increase the probability of success.

