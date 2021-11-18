Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Marketing Career Mentor Launches Global Community for Marketing Professionals

Marketing Career Mentor Launches Global Community for Marketing Professionals

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Career planning, networking, expert advice, and peer connection & coaching resource designed for students to senior executives

Marketing Career Mentor

Marketing Career Mentor

Marketing Career Mentor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marketing Career Mentor today announced the launch of its new career-driven, interactive content community for marketing professionals. It’s designed for college students to senior executives to connect, share, discuss and navigate a marketing career. 

“Marketers have never been under more pressure to drive sales and revenue, and they can use all the help they can get,” said Jerry Bernhart, Digital Marketing and Ecommerce Recruiter. 

As younger marketers struggle with work-life balance, corporate culture, and conflicts with co-workers or managers, a member community is an ideal destination for swapping stories and sharing ideas.

Marketing Career Mentor features:

  • Career planning, including corporate and agency roles
  • Soft-skills coaching for leadership roles
  • Career advice from successful marketing executives
  • Practical advice and talk tracks for difficult team or manager situations
  • Discussions on tech tools and the marketing stack
  • An online forum where marketers can network live monthly and “talk shop” with peers
  • Open “Office Hours” to get live answers to pressing questions

Marketing Career Mentor is the brainchild of Janet Granger, a lifelong marketer at companies including Pitney Bowes, The Danbury Mint and Nielsen, noted speaker and author of books, including OK Boomer, Revelations of a Baby Boomer Working with Millennials, about building strong workplace relationships for multi-generational teams. As her books hit the market, Granger received requests for mentoring from marketers.  

“We’ve heard so much about The Big Quit and job dissatisfaction,” noted Janet Granger. “We created Marketing Career Mentor to support marketers when they need it most, with practical solutions, networking opportunities, and mentoring, and coaching from skilled execs.”

Kirill Kniazev, a Director of Marketing, noted, “I wish I’d had this platform early on in my career. I’ll be pointing my entire team to this, to help them navigate their career and their thinking on day-to-day decisions that define what we do.”

Marketing Career Mentor memberships are available now at no cost for 14 days (use code FREEPASS at checkout). Visit marketingcareermentor.com and follow Marketing Career Mentor on LinkedIn.

About Marketing Career Mentor

Marketing Career Mentor is an online career-focused platform, featuring interactive content and an engaged, online community of marketing professionals. The site is designed to give marketers and students a place to connect, share, discuss, and find solutions to navigate a career dedicated to all things marketing. For more information, visit www.Marketing Career Mentor.com.

About Janet Granger

Janet Granger is a noted author of Digital Influence for Baby Boomers: Why you should care and yes, you can do this! (2016) and OK Boomer! Revelations of a Baby Boomer Working with Millennials (2020). Janet is a marketing strategist and speaker with 25+ years of marketing and strategy experience. Janet leads a marketing agency and has experience at Fortune 500 companies (Pitney Bowes, Nielsen), nonprofits (Save the Children), and SMBs. Janet has an MBA in Marketing and Management from Columbia University.

Media Contact:
The Meeting Pool
Phone: +650-477-2480
tara@meetingpool.net

Related Images

Image 1: Marketing Career Mentor

Visit https://marketingcareermentor.com/

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Marketing Career Mentor

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.