Proliferation of Mobile Handsets to Boost the Marketing Cloud Platform Market Growth

New York, US, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Marketing Cloud Platform Market , By Platform, By Solution, By End-User – Forecast 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 19.8 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.90% during the assessment timeframe.

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the marketing cloud platform market report include-

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Salesforce.Com (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Cision Ab (Sweden)

Etrigue Corporation (U.S.)

Hatchbuck (U.S.)

Hubspot (U.S.)

Infusionsoft (U.S.)

Leadsquared (India)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3000

Due to the existence of several domestic and international industry players, the marketing cloud platform market is both fragmented and competitive. These players have employed a variety of cutting-edge techniques, such as contracts, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, geographic expansions, and more, to stay on the cutting edge while also meeting the escalating client demand. They are also funding a lot of research and development projects.

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Marketing Cloud Platform Market Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 19.8 billion Marketing Cloud Platform Market Growth Rate CAGR of 8.90% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Proliferation of Mobile Handsets to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Emergence of Digital Marketing to Boost Market Growth

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Marketing Cloud Platform Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marketing-cloud-platform-market-3000

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Digital Marketing to Boost Market Growth

The emergence of digital marketing will boost market growth over the forecast period. The rise of digital marketing has increased the demand for powerful marketing tools and platforms that can assist businesses in successfully connecting with their target audiences. Because they offer a variety of features and capabilities that can help businesses efficiently plan, manage, carry out, evaluate, and optimize their digital marketing campaigns, marketing cloud platforms are well suited for this use.

Opportunities

Proliferation of Mobile Handsets to offer Robust Opportunities

The proliferation of mobile handsets will offer robust opportunities for the market in the assessment period. Consumer demand for interesting material that can be accessed on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, is rising as these devices become more widespread. Marketing cloud platforms enable marketers to produce content that is suitable for mobile consumption while also giving them data into how their material is doing across various channels and devices, allowing them to tweak it as needed.

Restraints

Dearth of Technical Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The dearth of technical awareness coupled with the shortage of technically proficient workers may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Challenges

Increased Lock-in of Vendors to act as Market Challenge

The increased lock-in of vendors may act a market challenge over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3000

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Segmentation

The global marketing cloud platform market is bifurcated based on solutions, platform, and end-users.

By solutions, the marketing cloud platform market is segmented into integrated solutions and marketing solutions.

By platform, cloud-based platforms will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By end users, media and entertainment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of Marketing Cloud Platform Market

The onset of the COVID19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the worldwide economy and health. Businesses and the working world experienced a financial crisis since daily operations could not run as usual. Industry and industrial operations were halted during the lockdown, resulting in financial loss and a fall in the rate of global economic growth to lower levels. However, the market for marketing cloud platforms was able to endure the challenging circumstances and continue to experience consistent growth. Due to the pandemic, demand for marketing cloud platform increased as both individuals and businesses migrated to automated systems and depended more on cloud-based technologies.

Regional Insights

North America to Sway Marketing Cloud Platform Market

In 2021, the North American region grabbed the largest revenue share in the global market for marketing cloud platforms. This is due to the fact that North American countries like the United States and Canada have strong economies, sizable IT budgets, high levels of technology adoption, and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics, and blockchain, all of which are expected to increase demand for marketing cloud platforms among North American businesses. The market for marketing cloud platforms is believed to be dominated by North America. The region’s market demand is anticipated to increase due to the growing usage of cutting-edge technology.

The majority of the top vendors, including Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Pegasystems (US), & HubSpot (US), are located in North America (US). Additionally, the region is seeing substantial technological advancements in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, blockchain, data analytics, and big data for digital transformation, which are all helping the region’s market to expand. The marketing cloud platform market will grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. The region’s rapid development rate can be linked to the spread of cutting-edge technology, rising corporate demands, and an increase in the number of companies utilizing marketing cloud platforms.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3000

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Marketing Cloud Platform Market

According to estimates, the market for marketing cloud platforms will grow at the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR), 10.5%, in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific’s biggest economies, including China, Japan, India, and the rest of the area, exhibit a quick adoption of the marketing cloud platform. It is projected that untapped potential markets, increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology, and application development across multiple industries will boost the regional market for marketing cloud platforms. The market for these platforms is growing swiftly in Asia Pacific as companies in the region quickly adopt marketing cloud platforms to provide customers with a better experience. The BFSI, retail & consumer goods, and media and entertainment industries have all utilized marketing cloud platforms to enhance their marketing strategies. As a result, providers of marketing cloud platforms are focusing on the Asia Pacific as having a promising future for the growth of their products.

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market Information By Service, By Type, By Organization Size, By Verticals, and Region

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Research Report: Information by Component, Service Type, Service Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region—Forecast Till

Global Mobile Cloud Market Research Report, By Application, by Deployment, by Service— Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com