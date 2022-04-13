Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Marketplace for Gamers Eneba Boosts Global Payments Conversion with Comprehensive Suite of Nuvei APMs

Marketplace for Gamers Eneba Boosts Global Payments Conversion with Comprehensive Suite of Nuvei APMs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Nuvei

Payment Technology Partner
Payment Technology Partner

MONTREAL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces today that its client, Eneba, a marketplace for gaming products, has grown its overseas presence and boosted its revenue thanks to a new partnership with Nuvei.

Eneba is a fast-growing global marketplace with more than 5 million active users. The platform focuses on providing trust, safety, and market accessibility to its gaming customers. By partnering with Nuvei, Eneba was able to offer more than 530 local and alternative payment methods as well as a hyper-localized payment experience around the world, reducing friction at the checkout, and improving conversion rates.

“We are delighted to be a marketplace partner of choice for Eneba, which has a passion for delivering sustainability and accessibility,” explains Philip Fayer, CEO and Chair of Nuvei. “By expanding the payment options Eneba offers to its customers, we’re helping their business grow. This, in turn, boosts the important progress they are making in both gaming and the wider retail industry.” 

Eneba CEO Vytis Uogintas said the collaboration showed how important it was to have simple payment solutions in gaming. “Our mission was to bring an outstanding selection of games to every single interested player, in the safest, most trustworthy, and cheapest way possible,” Vytis Uogintas explains. “Through our partnership with Nuvei, we’ve created a safer end-to-end experience that is both seamless and intuitive for all our global customers.”

Eneba is trusted by its customers thanks to its features like one-click gamer experience and fingerprinting technology. Now, Eneba will benefit from Nuvei’s industry-leading uptime and virtually unlimited scalability as well as a customizable checkout experience and local settlement.

AboutNuvei    

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates.

Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.    

About Eneba

Eneba is a marketplace designed for gamers to buy, sell and discover all things gaming with ease. Launched in 2018 by two Lithuanian school friends, Vytis Uogintas and Žygimantas Mikšta, today Eneba supports more than 5m active users. Eneba platform’s focus is to reduce risky transactions, simplify the refunding process and deal with fraud threats thanks to its security features, “one-click to buy” gamer experience, and fingerprinting technology. The platform also optimizes its localized gaming experiences to show locally trending gaming products. In short, it provides a level of trust, safety, and market accessibility unparalleled to none.

  

Attachment

  • Nuvei 
CONTACT: Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

Public Relations
PR@nuvei.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.