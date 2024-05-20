Helios Integration Elevates Markets EQ’s Offerings, Catalyzing Breakthroughs in Product Innovation and Market Expansion

Breaking News Markets EQ Strategic Asset Purchase Helios’ Voice AI to be Integrated into Markets EQ Immediately for Client Needs in Voice Tone Analysis

New York, NY, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Markets EQ, the first to fuse voice tones with language in a generative AI platform for corporate communications, today announced its strategic purchase of Helios Life Enterprises.

Helios Life Enterprises is an innovator in voice-based tonal analysis and the first to devise a widely available data platform that delivers systematic analytics of an executive’s voice during earnings calls. Their core product offerings include: Quantum, a scaled research and audio analytics platform that allows firms to extract full tonal value from proprietary audio.

Audio and AI pioneer Sean Austin, CEO of Markets EQ, asserts, “The seamless fusion of Helios’ rich data assets with Markets EQ’s robust product suite promises to unlock unprecedented value, far surpassing what either company could achieve independently. Markets EQ will incorporate the world’s largest alternative dataset built for financial communications into the generative AI platform we have today.”

Markets EQ recently released Titanium, a premium consumption-based platform meticulously crafted to fill voids in communications storytelling starting with earnings calls and other key corporate events. Titanium empowers professionals to hone their investor narratives and the investor audience interested in those narratives, by leveraging state-of-the-art linguistic and third-party emotion platforms like Hume.ai to revolutionize earnings call preparation and post-call analysis. This platform streamlines the review process, offers instantaneous feedback and upholds the utmost confidentiality of sensitive data.

The acquisition fortifies Markets EQ’s technological prowess via partnerships with industry giants like Google, FactSet, and Aiera, while it significantly broadens its market footprint and client engagement.

Austin noted, “I’m excited to lead the newly unified organization, backed by the combined expertise of seasoned sales and technology leaders from both firms.”

About Markets EQ

Markets EQ is the only GenAI solution providing competitive tonal analysis, previously unavailable awareness, and understanding to investor relations, finance, and communications professionals. According to The Harris Poll, there is a $1.2 trillion annual loss among U.S. businesses due to poor communication, or approximately $12,506 per employee every year. Our vision is to usher in a new era of capital markets intelligence, where confidence and connection are the currencies that drive us forward, beyond the limitations of legacy systems.

Through cutting-edge AI, we provide you with the tools to perform at your best. Learn more at www.marketseq.ai/

About Helios Life Enterprises (HLE)

HLE is a fintech leader in voice-based tonal analysis. We leverage AI to unlock insights hidden in executive voices during critical events, analyzing an unmatched 850,000 hours (50,000 lifetimes!) of global speech. Our advantages: unparalleled scale, deep data (petabytes, thousands of vocal features), and millisecond-level analysis.

Products:

Quantum: actionable insights for investors on earnings, performance, and M&A.

HLE: Where emotion meets alpha.

Visit helioslife.enterprises or request a demo to unlock the power of voice analysis.

