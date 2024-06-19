CALGARY, ALBERTA, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated May 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has granted an extension to the Company to July 24, 2024 to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units of Marksmen (“Units”) at a price of $0.01 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $300,000 (the “Offering”).

Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the private placement and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.