Marksmen Announces Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) announces the granting of stock options (the majority of which are to replace incentive stock options that have expired) to purchase 3,050,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.05 per share, vest as to one-third (1/3) immediately and one-third (1/3) on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date and have a five-year term from the date of issuance.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected] .

