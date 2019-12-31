Breaking News
Marksmen Announces Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) announces the granting of stock options (the majority of which are to replace incentive stock options that have expired) to purchase 3,050,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.05 per share, vest as to one-third (1/3) immediately and one-third (1/3) on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date and have a five-year term from the date of issuance.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected].

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

