Marksmen Announces Over Subscription of Private Placement and Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:MAH) (OTCQB:MKSEF) announces that its non-brokered private press released on December 12, 2017 is over-subscribed.  The initial offering was for 3,000,000 units which has been over-subscribed by 806,000 units bringing the total subscriptions to 3,806,000 units (the “Units”) of Marksmen at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $570,900 (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (“Common Share”) and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) of Marksmen. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.30 expiring two (2) years from the date of issuance. The over-subscription is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marksmen would like to thank its investors for their support.

Completion of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Company intends to close the offering on December 22, 2017.

Operations Update – Horizontal well in Hocking County, Ohio – The one mile long access road and drill pad are substantially complete.  Our fifteen to eighteen day drilling program for Ohio’s most westerly horizontal well will commence in early January, after the holiday season.

Related Party Participation in the Private Placement

As insiders of Marksmen participated in this Offering, it is deemed to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“).

Neither the Company, nor to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, a related party, has knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(c) and 5.7(1)(b)) as it was a distribution of securities for cash and neither the fair market value of the Units distributed to, nor the consideration received from, interested parties exceeded $2,500,000.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected]  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange and the timing and size of the closing. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.  Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

