Marksmen Energy Announces Q1 2020 Filings on SEDAR and Operational Update

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (OTCQB: MKSEF) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed disclosure documents for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on SEDAR as listed below:

Unaudited Financial Statements

Management’s Discussion and Analysis

CEO certificate of interim filings

CFO certificate of interim filings

These documents can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

Operational Update

Marksmen has a Joint Operating Agreement with PEP Drilling LLC of Ohio, to recomplete up to 40 wells where the Clinton Sandstone was bypassed when the wells were drilled a number of years ago that targeted a much deeper horizon. These wells are located in Portage County, Ohio with good access roads and come complete with a full complement of surface and downhole equipment.

Marksmen is pleased to announce that the first Clinton Sandstone recomplete bypass well was perforated on May 26, 2020 and hydraulic fractured on May 28. As of June 12, 2020, the well is now in the production testing phase and preliminary flow rates for both oil and natural gas continue to be very positive. Work is continuing to increase pumping rates, add an additional production tank, and generally fine tune production operations. An initial production rate will be announced as soon as possible.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail [email protected] .

