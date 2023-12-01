SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

RateMyAgent, the easiest client review and digital marketing platform for real estate professionals, has announced Marlin Yoder as the winner of its Agent of the Year City Winner – Sarasota Award 2023.

The Agent of the Year Awards are the first industry-wide awards based on client satisfaction rather than sales volume. Client reviews provide powerful proof of an agent’s trust, transparency and authenticity when dealing with clients. These awards celebrate Agents and Realtors® who create remarkable client experience throughout the entire real estate transaction process.

Eligibility for these awards is open to any real estate professional using the RateMyAgent platform for collecting client reviews, irrespective of whether they make use of RateMyAgent’s extensive features.

Using client satisfaction gathered from RateMyAgent reviews as the main metric, these awards create that important first step towards changing the real estate industry’s perception from the consumer’s point of view.

“The Agent of the Year Awards acknowledge real estate professionals in our industry who go above and beyond to provide an excellent experience for their clients. Reviews linked to properties are the qualifier towards receiving an Agent of the Year Award. So to have achieved the highest client satisfaction rating across the country is something our winners should be proud of accomplishing,” said Michael Davey, CEO, RateMyAgent.

“We congratulate and celebrate all the winners and top-ranked agents for 2023 and look forward to another exciting year across our industry and the continuation of lifting the bar for great customer experiences and trust amongst consumers,” continued Davey.

There are currently over 234,000 agents who have claimed their profile and are consistently using RateMyAgent to collect and store their client reviews. The website has over 500,000 client reviews which are tied directly to the property listing. Thus ensuring the review provided is unique to the agent and from a genuine property seller or buyer.

Read the full list of winners at the National, Regional, State and local levels here.

About RateMyAgent

Originating in Australia, the RateMyAgent client review platform is rapidly expanding in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLSs from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the country’s largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR’s REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

