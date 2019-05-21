Marrone Bio Innovations to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 4th

DAVIS, Calif., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company” or “MBI”) (NASDAQ: MBII), a leading developer of bio-based products for pest management and plant health, today announced that management has been invited to present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles, California. The investor conference is being held June 4-5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Jim Boyd, CFO of Marrone Bio Innovations, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and is scheduled to present as follows:

9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. Pacific time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 1 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) leads the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: [email protected]