Jackson State University is thrilled to announce Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley, North America as the keynote speaker for its graduate commencement ceremony on Friday, April 28 at 9 a.m. CT in the Lee. E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Vincent leads more than 7,000 Mars Associates across the region responsible for producing some of the world's most beloved treats and snacks including iconic brands such as M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, SKITTLES®, ORBIT® and EXTRA®.

“We are honored to have Anton Vincent address our graduates at the apex of their academic journey, sending them into the world with words of inspiration and encouragement,” said Acting President Elayne H. Anthony, Ph.D. “A native Jacksonian, we are extremely proud that Mr. Vincent has become one of the country’s most influential Black business leaders. I believe he will be an excellent motivator as our graduates begin the next chapter in their lives.”

“I am incredibly humbled and proud to be back in my hometown representing Mars, Incorporated at the same university where my parents, Dr. George and Pearl Vincent both taught as professors for 25 years,” said Vincent. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities like JSU are critical to paving the way for a more diverse and equitable future. I am privileged to help celebrate the excellence of the Graduate class of 2023.”

Since joining Mars in 2019, Vincent has successfully led the acceleration of value creation of one of the world’s largest, most iconic consumer brand portfolios. He leads the cross-segment Regional Presidents Council (RPC) and is the principal Mars leadership voice for industry and regulatory matters in the U.S.

Prior to joining Mars, Vincent was the CEO of Greencore, PLC, USA, a leading co-pack and co-manufacturing company. He spent 20 years at General Mills building award-winning brands and leading three divisions to record financial performance. He helped execute the $10B acquisition of the Pillsbury Company and served on the board of 301 Inc., General Mills’ early-stage venture fund.

Vincent is a boundary-less global leader who is focused on transformational change, expanding mindsets for modern growth, developing breakthrough leaders and leading at the speed of tomorrow.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Vincent is a graduate of Murrah High School where he was a scholar athlete having played for the legendary Coach Orsmond Jordan, Jr. He was enshrined in the Murrah High School Hall of Fame and voted most likely to succeed.

Vincent holds a bachelor’s in business administration in finance from Sam Houston State University and an MBA in marketing from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he currently serves on the Dean’s Council. He is active in industry leadership, serving on the National Confectionary Association (NCA) board and the Sustainable Food Policy Alliance (SFPA). He is also an independent board director for International Paper (IP: NYSE), a $22B Fortune 100 company and the global leader in fiber-based packaging and pulp, with operations in 180 countries.

Vincent is a highly sought-after leadership influencer and speaker. Many organizations and publications have recognized him for his enterprise leadership, including most notably – Savoy Magazine (Most Influential African Americans in Corporate America), Black Enterprise (Most Influential Blacks in America, Most Influential Marketing & Advertising Executives), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Century Award of Excellence) and the Minneapolis Business Journal (Minority Executive of the Year). He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and a founding member of the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA), an alliance of the leading CXOs and CMOs.

Commencement Event Protocols:

This is a non-ticketed event.

The Department of Public Safety will conduct bag checks upon entry.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. CT.

Doors will close at 8:50 a.m. CT prior to the procession and re-open after the invocation.

The event will be live-streamed via @JacksonStateU on YouTube and Facebook.

Additional information is available at https://www.jsums.edu/jsucommencement/

