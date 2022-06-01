Breaking News
Marsden Services Acquires Minnesota-Based Signature Mechanical

Plumbing contractor will be part of Marsden subsidiary, Palen Kimball, expanding its suite of services

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marsden Holding, L.L.C., a national facility services provider, announced today that it has acquired commercial plumbing contractor, Signature Mechanical, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Palen Kimball, L.L.C., effective April 1, 2022.

Palen Kimball is a commercial mechanical services contractor providing HVAC and other maintenance services to clients throughout the state of Minnesota. The acquisition of Signature Mechanical will allow Palen Kimball to expand its offerings to include commercial plumbing and better serve clients with an expanded suite of mechanical services.

Signature Mechanical has more than 75 years of combined plumbing experience in the seven-county metropolitan area in Minnesota. The company specializes in commercial, remodel and new construction plumbing services. Former Signature Mechanical owners, Jim Froehle and John Flagg, will remain actively engaged in the business.

“The appeal of selling to Marsden was the fact that it’s a local company that is looking to grow its offerings to its customer base and not a capital fund looking for an income stream,” said Froehle.

“Palen Kimball and Signature Mechanical have enjoyed a great relationship over the years,” said Rick Schomburger, COO of Marsden’s Mechanical and Facility Services division. “This relationship was cultivated while working together on several commercial properties. In conversations with Jim and John, we realized that together we bring a stronger and broader offering to our clients, than the companies could offer separately.”

Signature will continue doing business as Signature Mechanical and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Palen Kimball, L.L.C.

“We have found a partner who shares similar values and approach to customer service,” said Schomburger. “Now that we are in a position to offer commercial plumbing, we can continue with our strategy to expand within the Twin Cities while providing our clients with an even higher level of service.”

About Marsden: Marsden Services is a comprehensive facility services provider, offering janitorial, security, mechanical, restoration, and other facility services. Marsden operates throughout the country, servicing over 400 million square feet every day. To learn more about Marsden, visit www.marsden.com. To learn more about Palen Kimball, visit www.palenkimball.com. To learn more about Signature Mechanical, visit www.signaturemechanical.com.

Media Contact:
Sandi Scott
For Marsden Services
sscott@tunheim.com
651-208-4582

