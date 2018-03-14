MARTELA CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

MARTELA CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 14, 2018 at 10.30 a.m.

The Board of Directors elected by Martela Corporation’s Annual General Meeting had its first meeting after the Annual General Meeting and re-elected from among its members Heikki Martela as the Chairman and Eero Leskinen as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Heikki Martela was also elected as the Chairman and Kirsi Komi and Katarina Mellstörm were elected as the members of the HR and Compensation Committee. Eero Leskinen was elected as the Chairman and Eero Martela and Anni Vepsäläinen as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board has evaluated the independence of its members according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and determined that Kirsi Komi, Eero Leskinen, Eero Martela, Katarina Mellström, Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company and Kirsi Komi, Eero Leskinen, Katarina Mellström and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company’s largest shareholders.

In Helsinki, March 14, 2018



Martela Oyj

Board of Directors



Matti Rantaniemi

CEO

For more information, please contact

Matti Rantaniemi, CEO, tel. +358 50 465 8194



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main news media

www.martela.com

2018_1403 release