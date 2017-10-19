Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $7.9 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared with $8.4 million, or 15 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2016. Net income was $25.2 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of both 2017 and 2016.

Operating revenue increased to $170.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 from $170.5 million for the third quarter of 2016, and increased to $515.3 million for the first nine months of 2017 from $498.5 million for the 2016 nine-month period. Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges, was $155.0 million for the 2017 quarter compared with $155.8 million for the 2016 quarter, and improved 1.5% to $467.5 million for the 2017 nine-month period from $460.5 million for the 2016 nine-month period. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $15.6 million for the 2017 quarter from $14.7 million for the 2016 quarter, and increased to $47.8 million for the first nine months of 2017 from $37.9 million for the 2016 nine-month period.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue was 92.4% for the third quarter of 2017 and 91.3% for the third quarter of 2016. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, was 91.6% for the third quarter of 2017 and 90.5% for the third quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue was 91.7% for the 2017 nine-month period and 91.2% for the 2016 nine-month period. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, was 90.9% for the 2017 nine-month period and 90.5% for the 2016 nine-month period.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “The improvement in our revenue per tractor for the third quarter did not offset the increase in our operating expenses related to insurance and claims and fuel, the decrease in our gain on disposition of revenue equipment and the negative impact of the recent hurricanes on our Texas and Southeast operations. In October we have been awarded new dedicated business for over 200 additional tractors starting in this year’s fourth quarter. We continue to believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on further profitable growth opportunities with our unique and diversified transportation service solutions.”

On July 7, 2017, Marten effected a five-for-three stock split of its common stock, $.01 par value, in the form of a 66 ⅔% stock dividend. The consolidated condensed financial statements have been adjusted to give retroactive effect to the stock split for all periods presented.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten’s dry freight services are expanding, with 936 dry trailers operating as of September 30, 2017. Marten offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include our discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,159 $ 488 Receivables: Trade, net 72,919 69,199 Other 4,541 4,436 Prepaid expenses and other 16,263 19,307 Total current assets 94,882 93,430 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 781,451 759,553 Accumulated depreciation (201,882 ) (201,728 ) Net property and equipment 579,569 557,825 Other assets 1,856 2,493 Total assets $ 676,307 $ 653,748 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,938 $ 41,230 Insurance and claims accruals 25,197 19,440 Total current liabilities 65,135 60,670 Long-term debt – 7,886 Deferred income taxes 149,846 147,854 Total liabilities 214,981 216,410 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding – – Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 96,000,000 shares authorized; 54,521,790 shares at September 30, 2017, and 54,391,525 shares at December 31, 2016, issued and outstanding 545 544 Additional paid-in capital 75,951 74,175 Retained earnings 384,830 362,619 Total stockholders’ equity 461,326 437,338 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 676,307 $ 653,748

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating revenue $ 170,679 $ 170,464 $ 515,349 $ 498,483 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 53,594 57,090 166,709 168,116 Purchased transportation 28,668 27,775 85,546 81,997 Fuel and fuel taxes 26,143 24,845 77,106 68,405 Supplies and maintenance 10,381 11,618 31,912 33,025 Depreciation 21,186 20,790 63,875 61,205 Operating taxes and licenses 2,314 2,297 6,813 6,732 Insurance and claims 11,336 8,194 29,098 23,245 Communications and utilities 1,463 1,584 4,531 4,701 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,908 ) (3,325 ) (4,882 ) (7,462 ) Other 4,480 4,727 12,112 14,749 Total operating expenses 157,657 155,595 472,820 454,713 Operating income 13,022 14,869 42,529 43,770 Other 14 342 280 794 Income before income taxes 13,008 14,527 42,249 42,976 Provision for income taxes 5,153 6,090 17,039 17,815 Net income $ 7,855 $ 8,437 $ 25,210 $ 25,161 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.16 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.15 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.025 $ 0.015 $ 0.055 $ 0.045

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 vs. 2016 2017 vs. 2016 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 81,836 $ 85,469 $ (3,633 ) (4.3 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 10,172 9,726 446 4.6 Total Truckload revenue 92,008 95,195 (3,187 ) (3.3 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 39,154 37,669 1,485 3.9 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 2,995 2,967 28 0.9 Total Dedicated revenue 42,149 40,636 1,513 3.7 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 17,423 16,381 1,042 6.4 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 2,472 1,979 493 24.9 Total Intermodal revenue 19,895 18,360 1,535 8.4 Brokerage revenue 16,627 16,273 354 2.2 Total operating revenue $ 170,679 $ 170,464 $ 215 0.1 % Operating income: Truckload $ 5,764 $ 6,509 $ (745 ) (11.4 )% Dedicated 4,514 5,505 (991 ) (18.0 ) Intermodal 1,588 1,645 (57 ) (3.5 ) Brokerage 1,156 1,210 (54 ) (4.5 ) Total operating income $ 13,022 $ 14,869 $ (1,847 ) (12.4 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 93.7 % 93.2 % Dedicated 89.3 86.5 Intermodal 92.0 91.0 Brokerage 93.0 92.6 Consolidated operating ratio 92.4 % 91.3 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Dollar Percentage Change Change Nine Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 vs. 2016 2017 vs. 2016 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 251,127 $ 253,514 $ (2,387 ) (0.9 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 31,453 25,771 5,682 22.0 Total Truckload revenue 282,580 279,285 3,295 1.2 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 114,654 109,833 4,821 4.4 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 9,274 7,175 2,099 29.3 Total Dedicated revenue 123,928 117,008 6,920 5.9 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 51,111 48,353 2,758 5.7 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 7,085 4,990 2,095 42.0 Total Intermodal revenue 58,196 53,343 4,853 9.1 Brokerage revenue 50,645 48,847 1,798 3.7 Total operating revenue $ 515,349 $ 498,483 $ 16,866 3.4 % Operating income: Truckload $ 19,249 $ 20,400 $ (1,151 ) (5.6 )% Dedicated 14,075 14,963 (888 ) (5.9 ) Intermodal 5,777 5,396 381 7.1 Brokerage 3,428 3,011 417 13.8 Total operating income $ 42,529 $ 43,770 $ (1,241 ) (2.8 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 93.2 % 92.7 % Dedicated 88.6 87.2 Intermodal 90.1 89.9 Brokerage 93.2 93.8 Consolidated operating ratio 91.7 % 91.2 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD. OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 92,008 $ 95,195 $ 282,580 $ 279,285 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,484 $ 3,440 $ 3,455 $ 3,417 Average tractors(1) 1,787 1,890 1,863 1,896 Average miles per trip 592 617 598 628 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 8.1 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % Total miles (in thousands) 43,340 46,734 135,136 137,495 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 42,149 $ 40,636 $ 123,928 $ 117,008 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,441 $ 3,471 $ 3,463 $ 3,426 Average tractors(1) 866 826 849 819 Average miles per trip 299 295 297 304 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.8 % Total miles (in thousands) 19,705 19,035 57,641 56,507 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 19,895 $ 18,360 $ 58,196 $ 53,343 Loads 10,265 9,223 29,642 26,674 Average tractors 78 75 79 76 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 16,627 $ 16,273 $ 50,645 $ 48,847 Loads 11,672 12,416 36,604 36,795 At September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2016: Total tractors(1) 2,649 2,770 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.4 1.5 Total trailers 4,915 4,880 Average age of company trailers (in years) 2.8 2.7 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.9 1.8 Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,490 $ 24,119 $ 94,710 $ 104,270 Net cash (used for) investing activities (37,050 ) (29,164 ) (84,015 ) (68,842 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (1,339 ) 5,012 (10,024 ) (35,687 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,517 54,218 54,479 54,126 Diluted 54,890 54,526 54,803 54,422 (1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 63 and 72 tractors as of September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively. (2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

