Martens starts for Netherlands while Rapinoe returns for U.S. in World Cup final

Forward Lieke Martens was named in the starting lineup for the Netherlands in their women’s World Cup final on Sunday against holders the United States, who recalled winger Megan Rapinoe into the first team after she sat out the semi-final.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nigeria signs Africa free trade agreement: statement - July 7, 2019
- Border agency knew of troubling Facebook posts in 2016: acting secretary - July 7, 2019
- Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 billion euro overhaul - July 7, 2019