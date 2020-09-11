Martha MacCallum, Award-Winning Anchor of Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” to Appear on Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martha MacCallum, award-winning anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel’s The Story with Martha MacCallum, as well as co-anchor of Fox News Election Coverage, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.

“During her time as a journalist, Martha has covered some of the most noteworthy national and international news stories of our time, as well as interviewed some of the foremost thought-leaders and influential politicians of the past two decades,” Meek said. “If anyone has a wealth of stories to tell and a collection of wisdom to share, it’s certainly Martha. During a time when the news moves so quickly, Martha has always been a trusted source because of her fairness and attention to detail to get every story right. Those who tune into The Story already know why Martha is an inspiration to so many. I’m looking forward to Martha sharing her own story with our listeners and empowering them to cultivate a mindset and lifestyle that puts them on a positive path.”

MacCallum, a journalist with 25 years of reporting experience, has covered five U.S. presidential elections and reported on countless major news stories, including the post-9/11 War on Terror and the funerals of George H.W. Bush and Pope John Paul II. In 2020, MacCallum released her first book Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima, which quickly reached many bestseller lists.

Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics and public policy. Recent guests include PREVENTS Executive Director Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, U.S. Navy SEALs Commander and author Rorke Denver, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal, instructor at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School TOPGUN and former director of communications for the Defense Secretary Commander Guy Snodgrass, and WWE superstar Lacey Evans.

“My goal in everything I do, from my work as a financial services executive to leading SoldierStrong to producing my podcast, is to help Americans take the next steps forward into their lives – no matter how difficult those steps may be,” Meek said. “One of the easiest ways to do that is to become comfortable with telling your story and listening to the uplifting stories of others. Martha MacCallum is a fantastic guest for Next Steps Forward listeners because she has mastered the art of open and honest storytelling.”

With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.

CONTACT: CHRISTINA STROBACK

(319) 936-9300