Martha Mosier, President Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

San Diego, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce President Martha Mosier has again been recognized as a real estate leader in the San Diego 500, an annual compilation of influential business executives as determined by the San Diego Business Journal.

The San Diego 500 were selected after months of extensive research, representing the diverse array of business leaders that define the city. The November 14 special edition list includes executives and industry leaders who have founded or are running significant companies. Criteria include number of jobs, key products and services, and expertise in raising the level of their industry in San Diego and beyond.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that we highlight the great work that leaders are doing to keep our community of business healthy, strong and together,” said Barbara Chodos, San Diego Business Journal President and Publisher. “Congratulations to each member of this year’s San Diego 500, thank you for all you do for our region.”

As a hands-on leader, Martha makes a concerted effort to stay transparent and approachable to the company’s 3,000 sales agents, dozens of managers, and hundreds of staff members across 42 branch offices from San Diego to Santa Barbara. She is hailed as an executive who is “passionate about issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and serves as a founding member of the IMPACT Council, which stands for Inclusive Mindset Promoting Action to Change Things. The Council is committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment for agents, staff, and the communities they serve.

Additionally in her role, Martha is responsible for driving success within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its affiliated partners, including Prosperity Home Mortgage, Pickford Escrow, The Escrow Firm, California Title, and HomeServices Insurance. She encourages, motivates, and openly shares successes and hardships, dispensing real-time information and updates with all agents and employees. Thanks to her exceptional background of leadership and management, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties continues to grow in an ever-changing environment.

“It is an honor to once again be named among San Diego’s foremost industry leaders,” Martha said. “Additionally, it’s a testament to the hard work every single member of our team puts in on a daily basis. Congratulations to all, this is a win for everyone!”

A believer in serving her community, Martha is also secretary of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation run by dedicated agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The Foundation has chapters in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties, and donates toward beneficial and constructive local community causes.



About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

Attachment

Martha Mosier, President

CONTACT: Bill Bartshe Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties 858-204-0625 Bill.Bartshe@bhhscal.com