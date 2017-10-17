Martin Lawrence Galleries La Jolla invites Art Lovers to Meet François Fressinier Admire and Acquire his New Collection of Breathtaking Works

La Jolla, California, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

“There is beauty, complexity, mystery, joy…there is simply everything.”-Francois Fressinier

Francois Fressinier is an ardent admirer of the female face. To this French born artist, it uniquely embodies and graciously expresses serenity, beauty and the entire spectrum of human emotion. He has long shared his vision of its varied grace, and his latest works present that face as a reflection of his childhood influences. Fressinier grew up with parents who collected posters of the artist Christine Rosamond. Her work has influenced his view of femininity, and is reflected in the use of a subtle watercolor palette in his most recent oil painting Giving Thanks. Another of Fressinier’s new paintings, Kate Moss II, combines collage, impasto, and abstraction, and hints at the artist’s admiration for Andy Warhol’s celebrity portraits.

“Every painting is a discovery, and makes me want to explore or experiment further. Every painting is a new beginning, a clean slate so to speak, yet I always strive to convey in it what I discovered from my last painting.”-François Fressinier

Fressinier was born in Cognac, France to scholarly portrait photographers who instilled in him an affinity for aesthetics. His artworks combine collage, impasto, abstraction and figurative painting to create a unique textural style that unites both classic and contemporary elements. He studied fine art at the École Brassart in Tours where he was exposed to the sketches and paintings of Rembrandt, Renoir, Courbet, Rubens and Delaunay. Drawing inspiration from these masters, Fressinier has incorporated their classic sensibilities into his unique contemporary expression of femininity, forging his own creative ground in the process.

“For me the act of creating is like a conversation I have with my painting, and I have learned over the years to listen carefully to what it has to tell me.”-François Fressinier

The delicate hand of Fressinier is distinctly present in his beautiful and sensitive renderings of the female face, which provides the ongoing narrative for his work. The women of Fressinier’s world are imbued with his singular interpretation, and have attracted the attention of collectors worldwide.

Martin Lawrence Galleries is the exclusive publisher of Fressinier’s works, and is extremely proud to be hosting the artist and exhibiting his latest works at their La Jolla by the Sea location on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 6PM

OPENING RECEPTION & MEET THE ARTIST, SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH, 6-8PM + RSVP (858) 551-1122 + [email protected]

1111 PROSPECT STREET + LA JOLLA BY THE SEA + WWW.MARTINLAWRENCE.COM

About Martin Lawrence Galleries

Since 1975, Martin Lawrence Galleries (MLG), headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut with nine galleries nationwide including New York, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco, Costa Mesa, La Jolla, Maui and online at martinlawrence.com, has assisted and advised collectors in acquiring fine art. (MLG), with its unparalleled collection of treasures, specializes in unique paintings and limited-edition graphics and sculpture by Warhol, Haring, Murakami, Chagall, Picasso and Erté. Over the last 15 years, it has lent nearly 250 artworks by 16 different artists to 32 museums around the world, and proudly publishes works by artists including Kondakova, Hallam, Bertho, Fressinier, Lalonde and Deyber. For more information visit www.martinlawrence.com.

For more Information or an interview and/or gallery tour, contact Katia Graytok: 203.989.2073

