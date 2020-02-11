Martin Marietta Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Company Achieved Full-Year Record Revenues, Profits and Adjusted EBITDA

2019 Shipments and Pricing Improved for Aggregates, Cement and Asphalt

Full-Year Consolidated Gross Margin Expanded 210 Basis Points

2020 Outlook Reflects Continuing Steady Growth in Aggregates Shipments and Pricing

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights include:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues 1 $ 1,100,430 $ 1,020,218 $ 4,739,098 $ 4,244,265 Products and services revenues 2 $ 1,024,719 $ 956,051 $ 4,422,318 $ 3,980,351 Building Materials business $ 973,711 $ 888,805 $ 4,172,424 $ 3,711,715 Magnesia Specialties business $ 51,008 $ 67,246 $ 249,894 $ 268,636 Gross profit $ 258,589 $ 227,284 $ 1,179,007 $ 966,577 Adjusted gross profit 3 $ 258,589 $ 227,506 $ 1,179,007 $ 985,315 Earnings from operations $ 184,569 $ 147,041 $ 884,934 $ 690,737 Adjusted earnings from operations 4 $ 184,569 $ 159,542 $ 884,934 $ 741,792 Net earnings attributable to Martin $ 131,014 $ 94,378 $ 611,915 $ 469,998 Marietta Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 278,780 $ 250,150 $ 1,254,549 $ 1,092,149 Earnings per diluted share 6 $ 2.09 $ 1.50 $ 9.74 $ 7.43

1 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. 2 Products and services revenues include the sales of aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and Magnesia Specialties products, and paving services to customers, and exclude related freight revenues. 3 2018 adjusted gross profit excludes an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported gross profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). 4 2018 adjusted earnings from operations exclude an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting, Bluegrass Materials Company acquisition-related expenses, net, and an asset and portfolio rationalization charge. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported earnings from operations under GAAP. 5 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta. 6 2018 fourth-quarter earnings per diluted share includes a charge of $0.14 per diluted share for an asset and portfolio rationalization charge. 2018 full-year earnings per diluted share includes a charge of $0.22 per diluted share for the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting, a charge of $0.20 per diluted share for Bluegrass Materials Company acquisition-related expenses, net, and a charge of $0.23 per diluted share for an asset and portfolio rationalization charge.

Ward Nye, Chairman, President and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “We are pleased to have concluded 2019 as the most profitable year in our Company’s history. Driven by improved shipments, pricing and profitability across the vast majority of our Building Materials business, we achieved our eighth consecutive year of growth for revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per diluted share (after adjusting for the one-time earnings per diluted share benefit in 2017 from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017). This year’s record-setting results, combined with our team’s shared commitment to safety and operational excellence, yielded a 64 percent total shareholder return. Building on this momentum and our more than 25-year history as a public company, Martin Marietta is well-positioned for responsible long-term growth and further shareholder value creation in 2020 and beyond.

“Looking ahead, our 2020 outlook remains positive across our three primary construction end-use markets. We believe construction growth in Martin Marietta’s top ten states will continue to outpace national averages and serves to reinforce our positive pricing outlook. Further supported by attractive market fundamentals and demand trends across our geographic footprint, as well as region-specific third-party forecasts, we expect the current construction cycle to expand at a steady and sustainable pace. Specifically, we anticipate infrastructure shipments, particularly for aggregates-intensive highways and streets, to meaningfully benefit from lettings and contract awards in our key states, strong federal and state funding levels and proposed regulatory reform. We are confident that states have the necessary visibility and resources to advance planned and future construction projects, regardless of a successor infrastructure bill passing prior to the September 2020 expiration of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act). Furthermore, the Council on Environmental Quality recently proposed recommendations that, if approved, will reduce the regulatory burden of permitting large highway and bridge projects.”

Mr. Nye concluded, “With enhanced levels of needed infrastructure activity on the horizon and a healthy private sector, we expect 2020 to be another record year for Martin Marietta. Our ability to repeatedly deliver industry-leading safety, financial and operational performance demonstrates the successful execution of our proven strategy and our steadfast dedication to the world-class attributes of our business – including, safety, ethics, cost discipline and operational excellence. Importantly, we continue to strengthen this foundation for long-term success through strategic geographic positioning, cost management, price discipline, sustainable practices and prudent capital allocation. We will continue adhering to our strategic priorities and look forward to extending our long track record of consistently delivering profitability growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

Mr. Nye’s CEO Commentary and Market Perspective can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Fourth-Quarter Operating Results

(All comparisons are versus the prior-year quarter unless noted otherwise)

Quarter ended December 31, 2019 ($ in thousands) Revenues Gross profit (loss) Gross margin Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 635,295 $ 171,377 27.0 % Cement 108,136 38,895 36.0 % Ready mixed concrete 223,873 16,324 7.3 % Asphalt and paving 68,366 12,168 17.8 % Less: interproduct revenues (61,959 ) — — Products and services 973,711 238,764 24.5 % Freight 70,593 (557 ) NM Total Building Materials business 1,044,304 238,207 22.8 % Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 51,008 19,644 38.5 % Freight 5,118 (841 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties business 56,126 18,803 33.5 % Corporate — 1,579 NM Total $ 1,100,430 $ 258,589 23.5 %

Quarter ended December 31, 2018 ($ in thousands) Revenues Gross profit (loss) Gross margin Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 579,846 $ 146,471 25.3 % Cement 87,277 28,631 32.8 % Ready mixed concrete 213,346 7,950 3.7 % Asphalt and paving 66,893 16,100 24.1 % Less: interproduct revenues (58,557 ) — — Products and services 888,805 199,152 22.4 % Freight 59,438 (173 ) NM Total Building Materials business 948,243 198,979 21.0 % Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 67,246 26,151 38.9 % Freight 4,729 (944 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties business 71,975 25,207 35.0 % Corporate — 3,098 NM Total $ 1,020,218 $ 227,284 22.3 %

Building Materials Business

Fourth-quarter operating results reflect the continuation of strong underlying product demand, partially offset by the timing of infrastructure projects. The aggregates and downstream operations in Colorado, the Company’s second-largest state by revenues, experienced project delays resulting from significant precipitation and extreme temperatures along the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains and unplanned maintenance and repair activities.

Aggregates

Fourth-quarter aggregates shipments and pricing improved 4.0 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Shipments for the Mid-America Group increased 3.5 percent, driven primarily by wind energy and data center projects in the Midwest. Lower infrastructure shipments and unfavorable product mix limited pricing growth to 1.0 percent.



Shipments for the Southeast Group increased 7.5 percent, reflecting strong private-sector construction activity in the North Georgia and Florida markets that was partially tempered by infrastructure project delays. Pricing improved 3.0 percent.



West Group shipments increased 3.4 percent, driven by strong underlying Texas demand that was offset by Colorado’s weather-impacted construction delays and unanticipated operating downtime. Pricing growth of 12.9 percent reflected favorable product mix and a higher percentage of commercial rail-shipped volumes.

Martin Marietta’s fourth-quarter aggregates shipments by end use are as follows (all comparisons are versus the prior-year quarter):

Infrastructure Market

Aggregates shipments to the infrastructure market decreased modestly, reflecting project delays in North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado. The infrastructure market accounted for 34 percent of fourth-quarter aggregates shipments. For the full year, the infrastructure market represented 35 percent of aggregates shipments, remaining below the Company’s most recent ten-year average of 45 percent.

Nonresidential Market

Aggregates shipments to the nonresidential market increased, driven by ongoing commercial and heavy industrial construction activity. The Company continued to benefit from distribution center, warehouse, data center and wind energy projects in key geographies, including Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Iowa, as well as the early phases of several large energy-sector projects along the Gulf Coast. The nonresidential market represented 37 percent of fourth-quarter aggregates shipments.

Residential Market

Aggregates shipments to the residential market increased, driven by a continued and attractive homebuilding dynamic in Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. The residential construction outlook across the Company’s geographic footprint remains positive for both single- and multi-family housing, driven by favorable population demographics, job growth, land availability, low interest rates and efficient permitting. On a national level, housing starts remain below the 50-year annual average of 1.5 million despite notable population gains. The residential market accounted for 23 percent of fourth-quarter aggregates shipments.

ChemRock/Rail Market

The ChemRock/Rail market accounted for the remaining 6 percent of fourth-quarter aggregates shipments. Volumes to this end use increased, driven by improved ballast shipments as the western Class 1 railroads continued to address repairs from the Midwest flooding earlier in the year.

Aggregates product gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 27.0 percent, driven by pricing gains and improved operating leverage from increased shipment and production levels and was partially offset by higher costs for contract services, repairs and supplies to prepare for future production needs.

Cement

Fourth-quarter cement shipments increased 22.3 percent, driven by strong underlying Texas demand. Unfavorable product mix muted pricing gains to 2.2 percent. Revenue growth, coupled with production efficiencies from increased shipment and production levels, more than offset higher maintenance costs, as product gross margin improved 320 basis points to 36.0 percent.

Downstream businesses

Ready mixed concrete shipments increased 5.3 percent, reflecting the healthy Texas demand environment, partially offset by weather-impacted projects in Colorado. Ready mixed concrete selling prices declined slightly, as unfavorable product mix and a shift in customer segmentation affected Texas pricing and offset solid pricing gains in Colorado. Colorado asphalt shipments decreased 4.1 percent while pricing improved 1.8 percent.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties product revenues decreased 24.1 percent to $51.0 million as international chemicals and domestic lime customers continued to rationalize inventory levels. The business reported product gross margin of 38.5 percent, as effective cost containment measures limited the decline to 40 basis points.

Consolidated

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues declined 30 basis points.

Other operating expense, net, for the prior-year quarter included an $11.7 million asset and portfolio rationalization charge related to the Company’s Southwest ready mixed concrete business.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities was $966.1 million in 2019 compared with $705.1 million in 2018, driven by growth in earnings and lower contributions to the Company’s pension plan, partially offset by higher working capital related to increased revenues.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions was $393.5 million in 2019.

Commitment to Enhance Long-Term Shareholder Value

Martin Marietta is dedicated to disciplined capital allocation that preserves the Company’s financial flexibility and further enhances shareholder value. The Company’s capital allocation priorities remain unchanged and include value-enhancing acquisitions that promote the successful execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan, organic capital investment, and the return of cash to shareholders through meaningful and sustainable dividends and share repurchases.

The Company has returned $1.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases since announcing a 20 million share repurchase authorization in February 2015. During fourth quarter 2019, the Company repurchased 154,500 shares of common stock pursuant to its share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2019, 13.7 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization and 62.4 million shares of Martin Marietta common stock were outstanding.

Full-Year 2020 Outlook

Martin Marietta is confident in its 2020 outlook and in its key supporting factors. The Company’s geographic footprint has attractive underlying market fundamentals, including notable employment gains, population growth and superior state fiscal health, that should promote steady and sustainable construction growth over the near- and medium-terms. Supported by region-specific third-party forecasts and underlying demand trends, Martin Marietta believes the current construction cycle will continue for the foreseeable future and expand at a steady pace in 2020 for each of its three primary construction end-use markets. Notably:

Infrastructure construction, particularly for aggregates-intensive highways and streets, is expected to benefit from lettings and contract awards in key Martin Marietta states, continued FAST Act funding, and regulatory reform allowing for reduced permitting time for large projects. Management believes that federal transportation funding will remain, at a minimum, at status quo levels absent the prospective passage of a successor infrastructure bill prior to the FAST Act’s September 2020 expiration. This should provide the necessary confidence and visibility for states to continue to advance planned and future construction projects. Importantly, states will continue to play an expanded role in infrastructure investment. Incremental funding at both state and local levels, through bond issuances, toll roads, tax initiatives and other sources, should grow at faster near-term rates than federal funding. Martin Marietta’s top ten states – Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, Florida, South Carolina, Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska – accounted for 86 percent of total Building Materials’ revenues in 2019 and have all introduced incremental transportation funding measures within the last five years. Third-party forecasts also predict increased infrastructure investment in 2020 and beyond.

Nonresidential construction is expected to increase in both the commercial and heavy industrial sectors for the next several years across many of the Company’s key markets. The national Architectural Billings and Dodge Momentum Indices have both rebounded from 2019 fluctuations and suggest healthy activity in Martin Marietta markets. Further, management believes continued employment and population growth will drive increased levels of commercial construction activity, particularly in the Company’s southeastern and southwestern states. Continued federal regulatory approvals should contribute to increased heavy building materials consumption from the next wave of large energy-sector projects, particularly along the Gulf Coast of Texas. Construction activity for these projects is expected to continue for several years.

Residential construction is expected to continue growing within Martin Marietta’s geographic footprint, particularly as mortgage rates remain attractive and contractors address the need for more affordable homes. The Company’s leading positions in southeastern and southwestern states offer superior opportunities, such as available land, an overall business-friendly environment and fewer regulatory barriers, for gains in both single-family and multi-family housing. The Company believes that permits represent the best indicator of future housing construction. Permit growth for single-family and multi-family housing units remains healthy in Martin Marietta’s top ten states. Continued strength in residential construction supports future infrastructure and nonresidential activity.

2020 GUIDANCE ($ and tons in thousands, except per ton) Low * High * Consolidated Total revenues 1 $ 4,875,000 $ 5,075,000 Products and services revenues $ 4,580,000 $ 4,730,000 Freight revenues $ 295,000 $ 345,000 Gross profit $ 1,295,000 $ 1,390,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) $ 312,500 $ 322,500 Interest expense $ 120,000 $ 125,000 Estimated tax rate (excluding discrete events) 20 % 22 % Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 662,500 $ 762,500 Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ 1,347,500 $ 1,452,500 Capital expenditures $ 425,000 $ 475,000 Building Materials Business Aggregates Volume (total tons) 3 195,000 199,000 % growth 3 2.0 % 4.0 % Average selling price per ton (ASP) $ 14.90 $ 15.20 % growth 4 4.0 % 6.0 % Total revenues $ 3,185,000 $ 3,295,000 Products and services revenues $ 2,935,000 $ 2,995,000 Freight revenues $ 250,000 $ 300,000 Gross profit $ 915,000 $ 965,000 Cement Total revenues $ 470,000 $ 500,000 Products and services revenues $ 450,000 $ 480,000 Freight revenues $ 20,000 $ 20,000 Gross profit $ 160,000 $ 180,000 Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Products and services revenues $ 1,255,000 $ 1,325,000 Gross profit $ 130,000 $ 150,000 Magnesia Specialties Business Total revenues $ 265,000 $ 275,000 Products and services revenues $ 240,000 $ 250,000 Freight revenues $ 25,000 $ 25,000 Gross profit $ 90,000 $ 95,000

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above. 1 2020 consolidated total revenues exclude $300 million to $320 million related to estimated interproduct sales. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta. 3 Represents total aggregates volumes, which includes approximately 13.2 million internal tons. Volume growth ranges are in comparison with total volumes of 191.1 million tons for the full year 2019, which included 10.0 million internal tons. 4 ASP growth range is in comparison with ASP of $14.33 per ton for the full year 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measure are included in the accompanying Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, and when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings results on a conference call and an online web simulcast today (February 11, 2020). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company has posted supplemental information related to its fourth-quarter and full-year performance on its website. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling (970) 315-0423, confirmation number 2083269.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Products and services revenues $ 1,024,719 $ 956,051 $ 4,422,318 $ 3,980,351 Freight revenues 75,711 64,167 316,780 263,914 Total revenues 1,100,430 1,020,218 4,739,098 4,244,265 Cost of revenues – products and services 764,732 727,650 3,239,065 3,009,810 Cost of revenues – freight 77,109 65,284 321,026 267,878 Total cost of revenues 841,841 792,934 3,560,091 3,277,688 Gross profit 258,589 227,284 1,179,007 966,577 Selling general & administrative expenses 73,702 70,922 302,657 280,554 Acquisition-related expenses, net 277 554 467 13,479 Other operating expenses and (income), net 41 8,767 (9,051 ) (18,193 ) Earnings from operations 184,569 147,041 884,934 690,737 Interest expense 30,665 33,542 129,345 137,069 Other nonoperating (income) and expenses, net (2,437 ) (2,539 ) 7,253 (22,413 ) Earnings before income tax expense 156,341 116,038 748,336 576,081 Income tax expense 25,272 21,557 136,349 105,705 Consolidated net earnings 131,069 94,481 611,987 470,376 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 55 103 72 378 Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $ 131,014 $ 94,378 $ 611,915 $ 469,998 Net earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 2.10 $ 1.50 $ 9.77 $ 7.46 Diluted $ 2.09 $ 1.50 $ 9.74 $ 7.43 Dividends per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.48 $ 2.06 $ 1.84 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,456 62,672 62,528 62,895 Diluted 62,667 62,918 62,710 63,147

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group $ 333,132 $ 316,857 $ 1,446,029 $ 1,223,236 Southeast Group 116,018 104,633 506,417 423,382 West Group 595,154 526,753 2,515,336 2,309,924 Total Building Materials Business 1,044,304 948,243 4,467,782 3,956,542 Magnesia Specialties 56,126 71,975 271,316 287,723 Total $ 1,100,430 $ 1,020,218 $ 4,739,098 $ 4,244,265 Gross profit: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group $ 107,536 $ 96,458 $ 482,912 $ 366,918 Southeast Group 23,291 20,262 124,065 77,193 West Group 107,380 82,259 473,613 416,212 Total Building Materials Business 238,207 198,979 1,080,590 860,323 Magnesia Specialties 18,803 25,207 95,393 98,682 Corporate 1,579 3,098 3,024 7,572 Total $ 258,589 $ 227,284 $ 1,179,007 $ 966,577 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group $ 15,889 $ 14,516 $ 63,048 $ 55,775 Southeast Group 5,566 5,037 21,606 18,727 West Group 30,022 27,721 116,302 107,613 Total Building Materials Business 51,477 47,274 200,956 182,115 Magnesia Specialties 2,821 2,487 11,338 9,999 Corporate 19,404 21,161 90,363 88,440 Total $ 73,702 $ 70,922 $ 302,657 $ 280,554 Earnings (Loss) from operations: Building Materials Business: Mid-America Group $ 93,567 $ 83,918 $ 425,911 $ 319,139 Southeast Group 17,778 15,377 103,063 75,840 West Group 78,704 45,915 365,244 295,801 Total Building Materials Business 190,049 145,210 894,218 690,780 Magnesia Specialties 15,598 22,196 83,557 88,063 Corporate (21,078 ) (20,365 ) (92,841 ) (88,106 ) Total $ 184,569 $ 147,041 $ 884,934 $ 690,737

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues: Building Materials business products and services: Aggregates $ 635,295 $ 579,846 $ 2,756,738 $ 2,365,806 Cement 108,136 87,277 439,112 387,830 Ready mixed concrete 223,873 213,346 948,052 963,770 Asphalt and paving 68,366 66,893 294,036 258,546 Less: Interproduct sales (61,959 ) (58,557 ) (265,514 ) (264,237 ) Subtotal 973,711 888,805 4,172,424 3,711,715 Freight 70,593 59,438 295,358 244,827 Total Building Materials Business 1,044,304 948,243 4,467,782 3,956,542 Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 51,008 67,246 249,894 268,636 Freight 5,118 4,729 21,422 19,087 Total Magnesia Specialties Business 56,126 71,975 271,316 287,723 Consolidated total revenues $ 1,100,430 $ 1,020,218 $ 4,739,098 $ 4,244,265 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials business products and services: Aggregates $ 171,377 $ 146,471 $ 807,884 $ 608,384 Cement 38,895 28,631 143,421 126,213 Ready mixed concrete 16,324 7,950 78,778 74,175 Asphalt and paving 12,168 16,100 50,687 51,292 Subtotal 238,764 199,152 1,080,770 860,064 Freight (557 ) (173 ) (180 ) 259 Total Building Materials Business 238,207 198,979 1,080,590 860,323 Magnesia Specialties business: Products and services 19,644 26,151 99,459 102,905 Freight (841 ) (944 ) (4,066 ) (4,223 ) Total Magnesia Specialties Business 18,803 25,207 95,393 98,682 Corporate 1,579 3,098 3,024 7,572 Consolidated gross profit $ 258,589 $ 227,284 $ 1,179,007 $ 966,577

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,978 $ 44,892 Accounts receivable, net 573,686 523,276 Inventories, net 690,810 663,035 Other current assets 141,226 134,613 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,206,031 5,157,229 Intangible assets, net 2,883,618 2,900,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 481,884 — Other noncurrent assets 133,414 127,974 Total assets $ 10,131,647 $ 9,551,419 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term facilities $ 340,045 $ 390,042 Other current liabilities 498,473 396,708 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 2,433,632 2,730,439 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,506,207 1,084,818 Total equity 5,353,290 4,949,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,131,647 $ 9,551,419

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 611,987 $ 470,376 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 371,537 344,033 Stock-based compensation expense 34,109 29,253 Gains on divestitures and sales of assets (3,061 ) (39,260 ) Deferred income taxes, net 29,444 85,063 Noncash portion of asset and portfolio rationalization charge — 16,970 Other items, net 8,539 (8,891 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (50,410 ) (10,617 ) Inventories, net (27,698 ) (21,984 ) Accounts payable 25,855 20,148 Other assets and liabilities, net (34,205 ) (179,943 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 966,097 705,148 Investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (393,501 ) (375,954 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (1,642,137 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 8,408 69,114 Investments in life insurance contracts, net 621 771 Payment of railcar construction advances — (79,351 ) Reimbursement of railcar construction advances — 79,351 Other investing activities, net (1,423 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (385,895 ) (1,948,206 ) Financing activities: Borrowings of long-term debt 625,000 1,000,000 Repayments of long-term debt (975,056 ) (910,052 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (10,983 ) — Payments on capital lease obligations — (3,486 ) Debt issuance costs — (3,892 ) Payments of deferred acquisition consideration — (6,707 ) Purchase of the noncontrolling interest in existing joint venture — (12,800 ) Dividends paid (129,796 ) (116,436 ) Repurchases of common stock (98,237 ) (100,377 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 13,695 7,201 Shares withheld for employees’ income tax obligations (28,139 ) (11,865 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interest (600 ) — Net cash used for financing activities (604,116 ) (158,414 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,914 ) (1,401,472 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,892 1,446,364 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,978 $ 44,892

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Volume/Pricing Variance (1) Mid-America Group 3.5 % 1.0 % 15.2 % 1.7 % Southeast Group 7.5 % 3.0 % 13.9 % 4.8 % West Group 3.4 % 12.9 % 6.5 % 7.1 % Total Aggregates Product Line (2) 4.0 % 5.3 % 11.7 % 4.2 % Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Shipments (tons in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Mid-America Group 22,268 21,517 95,611 83,027 Southeast Group 6,177 5,744 26,996 23,710 West Group 15,478 14,967 68,519 64,356 Total Aggregates Product Line (2) 43,923 42,228 191,126 171,093 (1) Volume/pricing variances reflect the percentage increase from the comparable period in the prior year. (2) Aggregates Product Line includes acquisitions from the date of acquisition and divestitures through the date of disposal. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Shipments (in thousands) Aggregates tons – external customers 41,732 39,805 181,155 160,516 Internal aggregates tons used in other product lines 2,191 2,423 9,971 10,577 Total aggregates tons 43,923 42,228 191,126 171,093 Cement tons – external customers 655 519 2,666 2,286 Internal cement tons used in other product lines 293 256 1,205 1,222 Total cement tons 948 775 3,871 3,508 Ready mixed concrete – cubic yards 1,986 1,886 8,516 8,685 Asphalt tons – external customers 191 218 856 818 Internal asphalt tons used in road paving business 437 437 2,020 1,857 Total asphalt tons 628 655 2,876 2,675 Average unit sales price by product line (including internal sales): Aggregates (per ton) $ 14.38 $ 13.65 $ 14.33 $ 13.75 Cement (per ton) $ 113.43 $ 111.00 $ 112.75 $ 109.38 Ready mixed concrete (per cubic yard) $ 110.12 $ 110.55 $ 109.07 $ 108.83 Asphalt (per ton) $ 46.43 $ 45.62 $ 46.75 $ 45.14