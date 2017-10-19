Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Release Date of Third Quarter 2017 Results

KILGORE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The quarterly distribution is unchanged from the distribution paid following the previous quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2017 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2017.

Martin Midstream Partners plans to publicly release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. An investors conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 878-2695. An audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056 from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on October 26, 2017 through 10:59 p.m. Central Time on November 6, 2017. The access code for the conference call and the audio replay is Conference ID No. 98725323. The audio replay of the conference call will also be archived on Martin Midstream Partners’ website at www.martinmidstream.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 which will be available on the investor relations page of Martin Midstream Partners’ website.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, storage and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) natural gas liquids transportation and distribution services and natural gas storage; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about Martin Midstream Partners’ outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While Martin Midstream Partners believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in Martin Midstream Partners’ annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Martin Midstream Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

