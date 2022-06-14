Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Americas Thetford North America

Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Americas Thetford North America

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Thetford North America appoints Mary Pouliot to Executive Vice President

Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Thetford North America
Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Thetford North America

Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 14, 2022 ­­­­­­­­­­                                                         

For Immediate Release

 

Mary Pouliot Appointed Executive Vice President, Americas Thetford North America

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees today that Mary Pouliot has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President, Americas (“EVP”) effective immediately. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Stephane Cordeille.

As EVP, Mary will be responsible for the Thetford North America operational and strategic vision. The Americas Management Team will report directly to her. Mary will continue to work closely with the shareholders and the Board of Directors.

“Mary’s leadership and dedication to the industry and our customers is second to none. There is no one more qualified or prepared to rise to the occasion and take over the American operations for Thetford and Norcold,” said Cordeille “Mary has been with Thetford North America for over 16 years. She has risen through the ranks from Director of Customer Service to Director of OEM Sales, to VP of Sales & Marketing. No one is more intimately involved with and focused on our customers than she is.”

Beyond her tenure at Thetford North America, Pouliot also serves as Chairman of the Board for the RV Technical Institute, Executive Committee Treasurer of the RV Industry Association (RVIA) Board of Directors, Chair of the RV Supplier Committee and is a member of the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) Board of Directors. She lives in Hartland, Michigan with her husband and three children.

“This is an exciting time at Thetford North America. I am eager to take on this new role and determined to continue to advance our progress across our operations and customer support functions,” stated Pouliot.

 

 

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Thetford LLC is the world’s leading supplier of sanitation products for the RV, marine and heavy-duty truck industries. Thetford is a privately held company with seven manufacturing facilities in four nations.

 Norcold LLC of Sidney, Ohio, America’s leading manufacturer of gas-absorption and AC/DC refrigerator/freezers for the RV, marine and truck markets.

 To contact Thetford North America:

•           7101 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

•           Toll-free: 800-543-1219 or 734-769-6000; Fax: 734-769-2323

•           Email: info@thetford.com; Website: www.thetford.com

•           Media contact: Laura Petee (lpetee@thetford.com)

Attachments

  • Thetford North America appoints Mary Pouliot to Executive Vice President
  • PRESS RELEASE – Thetford North America 
CONTACT: Laura Petee
Thetford North America
734-769-6000
lpetee@thetford.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.