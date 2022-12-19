Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., the founder of the non-profit organization Queen of the Jungle, is excited to announce a new weekly YouTube video series called Jungle Juice

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D., the founder of the non-profit organization Queen of the Jungle, is excited to announce that she will host weekly videos on her YouTube channel. The videos can be accessed on Maryanne Comaroto’s YouTube channel .

Queen of the Jungle is about healing trauma from centuries of separation from the Divine Feminine and reclaiming the embodied sovereignty from the Trance. As Maryanne Comaroto explains, it’s about connecting to one’s own body, honoring the feminine in compassionate and authentic ways, and awakening from the Trance. This phenomenon is inclusive of all genders, as the trauma does not just affect heterosexual women.

Maryanne Comaroto founded the research-based Queen of the Jungle Foundation back in 1993. The 501(c)3 non-profit organization’s vision is to create a world that honors the Divine Feminine. Its mission is to reveal and heal the cultural trauma of the wounded feminine through embodied practices and community and to awaken the capacity for intimacy, wholeness, and creativity.

The gender-inclusive non-profit seeks to build a supportive community devoted to helping each other heal from the repression of the feminine, mind, and spirit through embodied practices and community. The organization provides ongoing resources such as weekly Sacred Circles, held on the last Tuesday of each month.

Queen of the Jungle also provides coaching and support, living libraries of resources through podcasts and books, and ambassador and mentor programs, all of which is part of an ongoing research-based inquiry.

The organization also hosts an “Awaken from the Trance” six-week online course that helps women create a deeper relationship with the Divine Feminine , recognize and understand the trance through an experiential journey, and explore how centuries of cultural trauma and repression against the feminine is the trance.

Through public speaking, programs, media, writing, research, and counseling women, Maryanne Comaroto has dedicated her life to the vital work that Queen of the Jungle does. She has passion and a clear purpose of awakening women from the trance that thousands of years of indoctrination have caused them.

Maryanne Comaroto is an award-winning author, seminar leader, meditation teacher, and relationship specialist. She hosts a weekly radio show called “Maryanne Live!” that reaches millions of listeners in 130 countries across the world.

Now, she is expanding her reach, and that of Queen of the Jungle, through her weekly YouTube videos called “Jungle Juice.” The videos can be accessed at youtube.com/user/Maryannelive11.

To see all of Maryanne Comaroto’s Jungle Juice videos, subscribe to her channel and turn on notifications.

About Maryanne Comaroto, Ph.D.

Relationship specialist and psychologist Maryanne Comaroto , Ph.D., leads individuals to better self-understanding and healthier, more fulfilling relationships. The award-winning author of Hindsight: What You Need to Know Before You Drop Your Drawers!, Maryanne is also a clinical hypnotherapist, certified Vedanta meditation teacher, speaker, and popular media personality. She is the founder of the nonprofit the Queen of the Jungle Foundation.