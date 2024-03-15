Reston, Va, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NanoBioFAB, a Frederick, Maryland-based small business providing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven smart sensors for telemedicine and personalized health care and high throughput technology, as well as services to accelerate nanomaterial research and development, was announced as the winning company pitching technology solutions at AFCEA International’s recent two-day emerging technology conference.



The competition was part of AFCEA’s inaugural TechNet Emergence conference, held March 11-12 in Reston, Virginia. Fourteen companies made their technology pitches before panels of experts in start-up investment and venture capital over the two days.

NanoBioFAB CEO Xiaonao Liu introduced her company, saying: “We are at the forefront of AI-driven smart nano sensors, revolutionizing pathogen detection and early infection prediction.” The company’s technology embeds sensors into wounds and detects the gases bacteria release to then sound an alert for a potential infection using an AI model with a high degree of accuracy, Liu said.

Although the scoring was close, NanoBioFAB beat out the 13 other companies because its presentation demonstrated key success factors, said Anitha Raj, president of ARAR Technology and chair of AFCEA’s Technology Committee. “It had the right technology for wound healing, which is one of the newest technologies using nano sensor technology,” Raj said.

Competing companies had less than five minutes for their pitches to the judges. Management of the competition was aided by Big Idea CONNECTpreneur, led by founder S. Tien Wong. The organization helps early-stage companies with many of their needs, from capital to workforce development, customers, vendors, partners, product development, marketing and more.

Other pitch winners from TechNet Emergence included EarthGrid, showcasing a technology solution to dig tunnels faster, Hue Lens, which develops lenses to improve color vision, and BioSolution Designs, which creates tools for genetic therapy research.

The 14 pitching companies included:

247Solar, Inc.

Airgility

BioSolution Designs

EarthGrid

Heudia Health

Hue Lens

IMEROPEX, Inc.

NanoBioFAB

Nimbus-T Global, Inc.

Patero

PRIVO

Shouldrs

Soteria

Vannadium, Inc.

