Elijah’s Law signed into law in Maryland Elijah’s Law ensures child care centers take steps to manage food allergies for the children in their care. Elijah’s Law is in honor of Elijah Silvera who died after a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis at his child care center.

Washington, D.C., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) celebrates the signing of Elijah’s Law in Maryland. The legislation, passed by the Maryland House and Senate and signed by Gov. Wes Moore, enacts policies designed to protect children with food allergies in child care centers.

“We commend the state legislature for passing Elijah’s Law and taking steps to ensure uniform practices relative to food allergies in child care centers in Maryland,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “This law will protect children and could save lives. We’d like to thank Delegate Julie Palakovich and Gov. Moore for their leadership and support.”

Elijah’s Law is a bill named in memory of Elijah Silvera. On Nov. 3, 2017, 3-year-old Elijah died after a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis at his child care center. Elijah’s parents, Thomas Silvera and Dina Hawthorne, set out to ensure protections are in place in all child care centers. Working with their state lawmakers in New York, Elijah’s parents drafted the first Elijah’s Law. The bill ensures child care centers take steps to manage food allergies for the children in their care.

AAFA and the Elijah-Alavi Foundation (EAF), a nonprofit organization co-founded by Elijah’s parents, worked together in 2022 to release the “Child Care Policies for Food Allergy: Elijah’s Law Report for the U.S. States and Territories.” The report looks at state and U.S. territory child care licensing regulations against 9 policy standards. The standards aim to protect children with food allergies in child care settings. The report also includes a toolkit to help advocates push for Elijah’s Law in their home state.

Maryland is the fourth state in the nation to pass Elijah’s Law, following New York, Illinois, and Virginia. The legislation is also being considered this year in legislatures in California, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

“We are encouraged by the momentum behind this legislation in states across the country,” said Mendez. “We urge lawmakers in the other states where this is being considered to follow Maryland’s example and pass Elijah’s Law this year.”

