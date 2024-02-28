A Maryland county is promising to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a “productive” meeting about it honoring ICE detainers lodged against criminal illegal immigrants – as the top ICE official in the state told Fox News Digital that hundreds of criminals have been released back onto the streets by the county in the last two years.
Montgomery County officials met with ICE’s Baltimore Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to discuss cooperation on Tu
