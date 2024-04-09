A Democrat in the race to represent Maryland in the Senate urged listeners at a recent candidate forum to “forget the border,” calling it a “Republican talking point and a distraction” as he pushed for an increase in the total number of migrants allowed to legally enter the U.S. each year.
The comments from Rep. David Trone, D-Md. – who is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to become Maryland’s next U.S. senator – ca
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump request to delay NY hush money trial denied by appeals court judge - April 9, 2024
- Maryland Dem says ‘forget the border,’ claims it’s a GOP ‘talking point’ amid call for more legal immigration - April 9, 2024
- Lone Star rep lures New York’s finest to ‘escape’ the Big Apple for the heart of Texas - April 9, 2024